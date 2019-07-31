Theater-Lincoln
Disney’s High School Musical 2 — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, $10 (adults) and $6 (kids 17 and under), 1233 Libra Drive. Yaal.org or 402-416-4137.
Pump Boys and Dinettes — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8-10, Aug. 15-17, and Aug 22-24; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11, Aug. 18 and Aug 25, TADA Theatre, 701 P St. Tadatheatre.info or 402-438-8232.
The Aliens — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, $15 (adults); $12 (students), Haymarket Theatre, 803 Q St. Haymarkettheatre.org.
Theater-Nearby
A Comedy of Tenors — 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Thursday, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
The Diary of Anne Frank — 7:30 p.m. Friday; also 2 p.m. Aug. 10, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Leading Ladies — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $10, Florence Community Theater, 2864 State St., Omaha. Florencetheater.org or 531-600-8634
Leaving Iowa — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, Brownville Village Theater, Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Gilbert and Sullivan’s: Pirates of Penzance — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, featuring a cast of 30 actors, $22, Lofte Community Theater, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553; 4:30 p.m. Saturday, enjoy a menu of smoked turkey legs, brisket, pulled pork, nachos, grilled corn on the cob, rum drinks and beer, outside in the Cutthroat food and beer tent, cost for items are a la carte.
Zombie Prom — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
Billy McGuigan's Rock Twist — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10, and Aug. 16-17; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18, Hawks Main Stage, OmahaCommunity Playhouse, 1200 Douglass St., Omaha. Omahaplayhouse.com or Ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.
Other Concerts and Shows — Omaha
FRIDAY
SouthPointe Pavilions Friday Night Concert Series — 6:30-8:30 p.m. D ‘Funk Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Francie & Finch Bookshop — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Enjoy live steel-pan music, by Louis Raymond Kolker, free, 130 S. 13th St.
SATURDAY
Willie Nelson in concert, with Alison Krauss — 6:30 p.m. Pinewood Bowl, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowltheater.com, for special accommodations, contact Olivia Fowler at 402-904-5600.
SUNDAY
Lincoln Municipal Band concert series: “The Good 'Ol Days: Favorites from the Past" — 7 p.m. Louie Eckhardt, trumpet soloist; Tony Falcone, conductor, bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair, Antelope Park Band shell, Garfield Avenue and Memorial Drive, enter at 27th and A streets. Artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
MONDAY
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. First Monday Jazz jam, free, 11th and K streets.
WEDNESDAY
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden music series — noon. Oasis Bluegrass Band, free, concessions available, 1415 N St.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. Andrea Von Kampen, tribute music to the Beatles, The Mill, 330 S. 21st St.
THURSDAY
Dinner and a Show — Dinner 5:30 p.m.; Show 6:30 p.m. July 11. Chris Sayre will be performing original and traditional songs, from historical and contemporary folk music, menu is lasagna, salad, breadsticks, pumpkin bar, and a beverage, $10 (dinner and show); $5 (show only), Cotner Center Condominium, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd. Registration is required, by Tuesday, noon, call 402-441-7158.
NEXT FRIDAY
Joe Bonamassa in concert — 8 p.m. Pinewood Bowl, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowltheater.com, for special accommodations, contact Olivia Fowler at 402-904-5600.
SouthPointe Pavilions Friday Night concert series — 6:30-8:30 p.m. AM-FM Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.Auditions
Youth Actors Academy of Lincoln — Two time slots available on each day, 4-5 p.m. and 5-6 p.m., Aug. 4 and Aug. 11. The audition will be to a panel of improv coaches, observing actors participating in a variety of improv games, watching for how well actors work together, and solve problem in an improv setting. Register: Yaal.org, search: classes, 1233 Libra Drive, Suite 2.
Tickets on Sale: Nebraska Repertory Theatre
Aug. 8, Single tickets and season packages go on sale. Single individual tickets are $39 (adults); $19.50 (students and Olli members). Season packages, for all five productions are $150 (adults); $75 (students and Olli). Tickets: Nebraskarep.org or in person at Lied Center for Performing Arts ticket office, 301 N. 12th St. or 402-472-4747.