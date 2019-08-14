Theater-Lincoln
Footloose — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 25, Nebraska Weslyan, McDonald Theatre, $17.50 (adults); $12 (seniors); $12 (students), tickets: call the box office 402-465-2384, Monday-Saturday, 2-5 p.m. or nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/theatre-tickets.
Pump Boys and Dinettes — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Aug 22-24; $20 (adult); $18 (OLLI member); $15 (student), TADA Theatre, 701 P St. Tadatheatre.info or 402-438-8232.
Theater-Nearby
Billy McGuigan’s Rock Twist — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Hawks Main Stage Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Sweat — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Aug. 23-24; 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 25 Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Laughs at the Lofte: Comedian Aubrey Sweeney and Tom Lucas — 7 p.m. Aug. 17, $15, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofe.org or 402-234-2553.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
Rocky Horror Picture Show — 9:30 p.m. (doors), 10 p.m. (movie); $7 admission, $3, survival kits optional, 6102 Havelock Ave.
SouthPointe Pavilions Friday Night concerts: Noteful Times — 6:30-8:30 p.m. City Limit Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
SATURDAY
Hickman Presbyterian Church: Concert on the lawn — 6:30 p.m. Enjoy the Southeast Nebraska Band, bring a lawn chair or blanket, free, 300 East 3rd St., Hickman. Hickmanpresbyterian.org.
SUNDAY
Lincoln Municipal Band concert series: Music from Around the World — 7 p.m. Veteran's Tribute: "For those who served," Featuring the six member, Offutt Air Force brass, Bob Kreger, conductor, bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair, Antelope Park Band shell, Garfield Avenue and Memorial Drive, enter at 27th and A streets. Artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
MONDAY
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. First Monday Night Big Band, free, 11th and K streets.
WEDNESDAY
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden music series — Noon. The Midnight Wanderers, free, concessions available, 1415 N St.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. The Band Wise, The Mill, 330 S. 21st St.
THURSDAY
Hub Soul & Soul music series — 5-8 p.m. Emily Bass and The Near Miracle; food and beverages available for purchase from White Elm Brewing Co., Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
NEXT FRIDAY
Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition — 7 p.m. Watch and listen to a preview of the first half-time show of the 2019 football season, free, Memorial Stadium, enter through gates 3 and 6, One Stadium Drive.
SouthPointe Pavilions Friday Night concerts: Noteful Times — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hector Anchondo Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.