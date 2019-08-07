Theater-Lincoln
Darts of Glory — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Saturday, $12 (adults); $10 (students), Haymarket Theatre, 803 Q St. Haymarkettheatre.org.
Footloose — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15-17; also 2 p.m. Aug. 18 and Aug. 25, Nebraska Weslyan, McDonald Theatre, $17.50 (adults); $12 (seniors); $12 (students K-college), tickets: call the box office 402-465-2384, Monday-Saturday, 2-5 p.m. or tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/nebraskawesleyan6/
Pump Boys and Dinettes — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 15-17, and Aug 22-24; also 2:30 p.m. Aug 25, TADA Theatre, 701 P St. Tadatheatre.info or 402-438-8232.
Theater-Nearby
The Diary of Anne Frank — 2 p.m. Saturday, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Leaving Iowa — 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Brownville Village Theater, Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Zombie Prom — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Brownville Village Theater, 222 Water St., Brownville. Brownvillevillagetheater.com or 402-825-4121.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
Rocky Horror Picture Show — 9:30 p.m. (doors), 10 p.m. (movie); $7 admission, $3, survival kits optional, 6102 Havelock Ave.
SouthPointe Pavilions Friday Night concerts: Noteful Times — 6:30-8:30 p.m. AM-FM Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
SUNDAY
Lincoln Municipal Band concert series: Music from Around the World — 7 p.m. "Travel With Us," is the theme for this concert, featuring Dean Haist, trumpet soloist and Bob Krueger, conductor, bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair, Antelope Park Band shell, Garfield Avenue and Memorial Drive, enter at 27th and A streets. Artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
MONDAY
Capital Jazz Society: Chez SoDo — 7-9:30 p.m. First Monday Night Big Band, free, 11th and K streets.
WEDNESDAY
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden music series — Noon. Bruce Mandel, free, concessions available, 1415 N St.
Why Don’t We Band in concert — 7 p.m. $39.50-$99, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Pinnaclebankarena.com or 402-904-4444.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. Tim Javorsky and the Jazz Cartel, The Mill, 330 S. 21st St.
THURSDAY
Hub Soul & Soul music series — 5-8 p.m. Gerardo Meza & the Dead of Night; food and beverages available for purchase from White Elm Brewing, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
NEXT FRIDAY
SouthPointe Pavilions Friday Night concerts: Noteful Times — 6:30-8:30 p.m. City Limit Band, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.Auditions
Youth Actors Academy of Lincoln — Two time slots for the audition at 4-5 p.m. and 5-6 p.m., Aug. 11. The audition will be to a panel of improv coaches, observing actors participating in a variety of improv games, watching for how well actors work together, and solve problem in an improv setting. Register: Yaal.org, search: classes, 1233 Libra Drive, Suite 2.