Theater-Lincoln
Ring of Fire: Music of Johnny Cash — Sept. 6-22, see website for all times, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Theater-Nearby
Hunchback of Notre Dame — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7 and Sept. 13-14; 2 p.m. Sept. 8 and 15, $18 (adults); $12 (students); on Sept. 14 ticket prices change to $10 (adults); $8 (students); Sept. 12 will be a sensory friendly performance, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or 402-228-1801.
Of Mice and Men — 7 p.m. Sept. 6-7, Sept. 12-14; also 2 p.m. Sept. 8 and Sept 15, Lofte Community Theatre, $22, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org or 402-234-2553.
Sweat — 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 5-7, and Sept. 12-14; also 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 and Sept. 15, Howard Drew Theatre, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Ticketomaha.com or Omahaplayhouse.com or 402-345-0606.
Other Concerts and Shows — Lincoln
FRIDAY
Rocky Horror Picture Show — 9:30 p.m. (doors), 10 p.m. (movie); $7 admission, $3, survival kits optional, 6102 Havelock Ave.
SATURDAY
Dinner Detective: Murder Mystery Show and Dinner — 6-9 p.m. $49.95, Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
SUNDAY
James Arthur Vineyards — Sunday on the deck music series: Chris Sayre, noon-3 p.m., food and beverages available for purchase, free event.
WEDNESDAY
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden music series — Noon. Swing Fever, Band, free, concessions available, 1415 N St.
Telegraph District concert series — 6-9 p.m. Spare Change Band, The Mill, 330 S. 21st St.
THURSDAY
Hub Soul & Soul music series — 5-8 p.m. The String McGovern Band, food and beverages available for purchase, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
FRIDAY
Lincoln Association for Traditional Arts presents: Victor & Penny, and the Loose Change Orchestra — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy these talented musicians from Kansas City, featuring prohibition-era Jazz, popular songs and some original compositions, 7th Street Loft, 504 S. 7th St. Tickets:Lafta.net.
Disney's Enchanted Tales film series: "Moana" — 10 a.m.; 12:25 p.m.; 2:50 p.m.: 5:15 p.m. Sept. 6, $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Auditions
The Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company will hold auditions next month for this year's "Nutcracker" performance. There will be two daysof auditions, starting Sept. 20, ages 8-11, with gymnasts, boys, and ballet dancers; Sept. 21, ages 12 and older, female dancers will audition. Auditions are being held at Copple YMCA, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive. Gymnasts must be at least 6 years old, all other performers must be 8 years old. Online Registration is required: LincolnMidwestBallet.org. The audition schedule, general information, audition schedule times are available on the website. Be 30 minutes early to audition. A one-time audition fee of $25 is payable when registering online. Online registration will end Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 5 p.m.