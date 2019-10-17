Emma Grimsley was in Baltimore last week, enjoying a day off from playing Christine Daae, the soprano who falls in love with a mysterious, disfigured man in “The Phantom of the Opera.”
But she was already excited about the touring company’s next stop -- the Lied Center for Performing Arts, where it will present 15 performances from Wednesday through Nov. 3.
“This is the first time Phantom has ever come to Lincoln,” Grimsley said. “We were in Omaha before. But I’m very excited to come to Lincoln, learn about the city and bring this show. It’s such a huge show. Bringing this huge Broadway show to cities around the country is so exciting and so much fun.”
Even though “The Phantom of the Opera” is Grimsley's first national tour, spending a few days to a couple weeks in a city, then moving on is natural for her.
“It’s very exciting getting to make yourself at home in a new city every two weeks,” Grimsley said. “I’m kind of used to it. My parents are both opera singers and I grew up traveling with them.”
Grimsley, who grew up in Pennsylvania when the family wasn’t on the road, went to Loyola University in New Orleans, where she majored in English -- “I’m a writer also” -- and studied voice.
Moving to New York after college, she began following the family tradition -- auditioning for and landing opera roles.
She’s appeared as Johanna in “Sweeney Todd” with the New Orleans Opera, Tzeitel in “Fiddler on the Roof” with the Shreveport Opera, Cunegonde in “Candide” with Ash Lawn Opera and, in 2016, she made her off-Broadway debut in “Figaro! (90210).”
In 2016 , Grimsley was also auditioning to play Christine, a role for which the opera singer seemed perfectly suited. After six auditions over two years, she landed the role as an alternate understudy in 2017.
In August, she became the principal Christine for the 2019 North American tour, which, she said, honestly is not much different than playing her as an understudy.
“It’s the same people I love to work with,” she said. “It’s the same story I love telling. I just get to tell it a few more times a week.
“I love doing the show Christine’s a very human person, very strong and very brave -- she’s teaching me that. And I like the fact that it isn’t a happily-ever-after love story, It’s a very dark story with beautiful music.”
Plus, Grimsley said, each time she's Christine, she gets to wear some of the most noted stage dresses of the last three decades.
“Playing dress-up is really what it is and I love that,” she said. “Maria Bjornson’s Tony Award winning costumes are one of the things we share with the Broadway production The day of my first costume fitting was a very exciting day. It’s an honor to wear those beautiful costumes.”
Together, the character, the costumes, the music and the story combine to make a very satisfying performing experience for Grimsley and for those who watch her play Christine.
“The end product of performing it -- the best way to attribute it is to say, when the people who have seen the show come to meet you at the stage door and they’ve been on the journey of the show and you’ve been on the same journey, you’ve shared that story with another group of people and touched them,” she said.
After Lincoln, Grimsley will be sharing the Phantom story with audiences in Denver, Minneapolis, Appleton, Wisconsin, Chicago and for a month in Toronto, where the tour will end Feb. 2.
“Then, we’re back into the mystery, trying to find out what’s next,” she said. “We’re sad, but excited to go get our legs back and start auditioning, remembering what it’s like to be a working actor in New York.”