Paw Patrol Live shows at arena, other Lied Center events postponed
Paw Patrol Live shows at arena, other Lied Center events postponed

Paw Patrol Live

Paw Patrol Live is coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 Paw Patrol Live

The “Paw Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure” performances scheduled for May 2-3 at Pinnacle Bank Arena have been rescheduled to Aug. 22-23.

Tickets for the original dates will be honored on the August dates. No action is required to change the tickets. The tickets will correspond to the same performance of the show as originally purchased, e.g. the 10 a.m. May 2 performance with the 10 a.m. Aug 22 performance.

With the rescheduling of “Paw Patrol Live,” only two events remain on the arena calendar through May — UFC Fight Night on April 25 and Brantley Gilbert on April 30.

Five Lied Center for Performing Arts events were announced as postponed, rescheduled or canceled Monday.

Sybarite5, presented by the Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music, set for April 20-21, has been postponed. The group is working to reschedule the concerts for late August or early September.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” set for April 23-25 has been postponed. It has not yet been rescheduled.

The Angels Theater Company production of “Shadows & Lights," set for April 30-May 5, has been rescheduled to July 23-26.

Michael Feinstein, set for May 10, has been rescheduled to Feb 13, 2021.

The Lincoln Symphony Orchestra’s Romantic Blockbusters concert scheduled for May 2 has been canceled.

The Lauren Daigle concert scheduled for Omaha’s CHI Health Center has been postponed and is being rescheduled.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.  

