Pas de Deux dance studio, owned and directed by Tricia Aldag and Jamie Tesch, is going into its eighth year.
Both women grew up in the studio, formerly known as Karen McWilliams School of Dance. They have nearly 50 years of teaching experience between them. The studio continues to flourish under their direction.
Five years ago, Aldag and Tesch added a third dance studio and have nearly 70 classes available to the community. They teach nearly half of the classes offered, allowing them to stay invested in each member of their studio family.
A handful of teachers bring with them their own unique strengths and add diversity to students’ experiences – from a University Scarlet dance team member and choreographer extraordinaire, to a former professional dancer and director in New York City, to everything in between. They all share a common love – a love for dance.
One of the few studios that doesn’t offer competitive dancing, Pas de Deux is able to focus on developing students’ techniques in a stress-free and all-inclusive environment. Students enjoy performing each year at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, the premier performing arts facility in Lincoln. The highlight of the recital each year is the finale production, which often focuses on a musical theater favorite. Pas de Deux repertory 2018-19 performed an original production of the Wizard of Oz.
While the finale production is highly anticipated, the young ones love to be a part of their own special section each year. This year, around 100 children under the age of 8 got to be part of an original production of “Frozen,” complete with Anna and Elsa.
Pas de Deux looks forward to building many more memories with their studio family and continuing to bring the joy of dance to all those eager to embrace it with them.