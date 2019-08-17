Nebraska’s own Paper Ballet will perform Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Rococo Theater, 140 N. 13th St.
The family-friendly event includes a paper fashion show, performances, photograph gallery and dessert buffet. The Paper Ballet is an ongoing collaborative art project under the artistic direction of Nicole Battelle Van Hook – a paper sculptor, fashion designer and author. Her work is on permanent exhibit at the National Museum of Dance in New York. She was the second artist-in-residence at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. Many remember her as “the paper girl” from her years as manager of Paper Panache.
“I grew up taking dance including ballet, jazz, contemporary and tap,” Battelle Van Hook says. “I was always as mesmerized by the activity backstage as I was with the magic onstage. The lights, the nervous butterflies, the sparkle of Swarovski-covered costumes … the way we whispered to each other in anticipation. I wanted to take that feeling and turn it into art. So I took my love of dance and passion for art and combined the two to create Whispers the Paper Ballet.”
The Paper Ballet consists of over 100 dancers from across Nebraska. The project brings to life paper fashion and dance, all set in the beautiful Nebraska landscape captured through photographic journalism by S+J Photography. Sarah Hartman and Jeanne Vaggalis of the mother-daughter photography team capture all of The Paper Ballet’s photographs. Hartman’s experience as both a dance teacher and East High School’s dance team coach has helped add a lyrical quality to the dance photographs. Vaggalis adds an eye for detail and ability to intensify the charm through her editing.
Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at tututix.com. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram at Whispers the Paper Ballet and S+J Photography.
Direct any questions to artist@whispersthepaperballet.com or see sarahjeannephotography.com for more information.