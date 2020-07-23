Out of the Shadows: Angels Theatre to raise the curtain on 'Untold Stories'

Hart and a group of local playwrights spent the better part of a year weaving 10 stories into a cohesive script.

"They are emotional stories that are hard at times, but they provide hope," Hart said. "There's hope because most of the people have overcome their circumstances."

There's also hope in the fact that the Johnny Carson Theatre's curtain will finally be raised on this production. It's a small baby step forward, Hart said.

We need that, she said. The pandemic cast its share of doubt, which led to the "why-bother?" skepticism creeping in.

After the scheduled opening night in April was canceled, Hart waited for the green light before moving forward again.

She was given the go-ahead to resume rehearsals earlier this month, but immediately had to replace two actors in the first three days after they were diagnosed with the coronavirus. There were no understudies. She had to find new people to play the roles.

She filled those parts but, now in the 11th hour, there are no more safety nets other than the face masks the actors will wear during the show.