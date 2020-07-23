Out of the Shadows: Angels Theatre to raise the curtain on 'Untold Stories'

Why bother?
Those two words have been prevalent since April, when — just days from raising the curtain on "Shadows and Light: Untold Stories," a series of heartbreaking tales of tragedy and triumph that had to be told, says director Judy Hart — life shut down.
"Why bother?" Hart said. "It was that important to me that these stories get out there."
They'll at last be told this weekend at the Johnny Carson Theatre, beginning with a Friday night show on the Lied Center for Performing Arts' small stage.
They're stories that most wouldn't hear unless they spent time in a family court — true tales of lost custody, adoption and adapting to new cultures, drug addictions and, sometimes, too much collateral damage to keep track of.
The stories are so compelling, the script is being read by local family court judges as a way of offering another perspective to the circumstances of how families are turned upside-down by bad decisions and their pending verdicts.
The project is the culmination of a yearlong partnership between Families Inspiring Families and Angels Theater Company designed to lift and empower the voices of community members through the creative and transformative process of turning personal narratives into live theater.
Hart and a group of local playwrights spent the better part of a year weaving 10 stories into a cohesive script.
"They are emotional stories that are hard at times, but they provide hope," Hart said. "There's hope because most of the people have overcome their circumstances."
There's also hope in the fact that the Johnny Carson Theatre's curtain will finally be raised on this production. It's a small baby step forward, Hart said.
We need that, she said. The pandemic cast its share of doubt, which led to the "why-bother?" skepticism creeping in.
After the scheduled opening night in April was canceled, Hart waited for the green light before moving forward again.
She was given the go-ahead to resume rehearsals earlier this month, but immediately had to replace two actors in the first three days after they were diagnosed with the coronavirus. There were no understudies. She had to find new people to play the roles.
She filled those parts but, now in the 11th hour, there are no more safety nets other than the face masks the actors will wear during the show.
That required the performers to adjust. Without an audience being able to see their lips when they spoke, there needs to be far more emphasis on "creative movement and the full-body experience," Hart said.
She brought in a movement coach to work with the performers, and it's made a big difference, Hart said.
"We're in a time when it takes a valiant effort to put on a theatrical production," she said. "But we think what we're doing is important."
