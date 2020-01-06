Original ‘Nutcracker’ cast members’ children dance in holiday classic 35 years later

This year, Jarrod’s 10-year-old son, Alex, auditioned for “The Nutcracker” and was cast as a Big Party Boy.

“Seeing Alex perform this year was kind of like seeing myself up there on stage, because he is exactly the same age that I was when I got my start,” Jarrod says. “We coaxed him into trying out, knowing that he would enjoy it. He had a lot of fun and is already talking about auditioning again next year.”

Hilary Johnson was also part of the original cast 35 years ago, dancing in the role of Bon Bon and as one of the party children. Hilary and Jarrod danced together as Clara and the Nutcracker in 1989 and 1990. She was in seventh and eighth grade at Raymond Central; Jarrod was in his junior and senior years at Norris High School.

“I remember rehearsing at the Cotner Center and walking down to the Topper Popper on 66th Street when we had our breaks,” Hilary recalls. “The cast was much smaller then, so we had a lot of close-knit friendships. We also used to dance in the Star City Parade in the freezing cold. My dad would carry a big boom box so we could dance along the parade route.”

Hilary’s daughter, Karmi Jay, followed in her mom’s footsteps. This year was Karmi’s fifth year performing in “The Nutcracker” and her first year as an LMBC member. Her mom could not be more proud.