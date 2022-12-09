 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Nutcracker' coming to Lied Center Dec. 17-18

Clara and the Prince

Clara and the Prince (Maggie Oulianova and Hunter Solomon) dance in a scene from last year's performance of "The Nutcracker." This year's performances will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY JENNIFER SCHULTZ PHOTOGRAPHY

Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company’s 38th season of performing "The Nutcracker" with professional guest artists, dazzling costumes, a live orchestra and over 150 local dancers is set for next weekend.

This year’s performances will be on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St.

Featured student soloists include Clara Wolfe, a junior at Lincoln East High School, dancing as Clara; Whitney Tomes, a senior at Pius X High School, dancing as Snow Queen and Arabian Queen; and Ariana Cunningham, a sophomore at Norris High School, dancing as Dew Drop. Another senior in this year's cast is Elizabeth Reorda from York High School.

The professional guest artists joining the cast are Silken Kelly, founder of Contingent Ballet, performing as the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Nicholas Sipes, a guest artist from the Los Angeles area, performing as Cavalier. Django Allegretti from Chicago Repertory Ballet will appear as the Nutcracker Prince. Anatto McMillan, from Ballet Spartanburg, will dance the roles of Snow King and Arabian Man.

Founder and artistic director Shari True created the annual production of "The Nutcracker," which has become a Lincoln holiday tradition for many in the community.

For tickets, go to liedcenter.org/event/nutcracker-ballet-0 or call the Lied Center box office, 402-472-4747.

