Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company, led by Artistic Director Shari True, announced that auditions for its 2019 Nutcracker ballet will take place Sept. 20-21 at Copple YMCA, 8700 Yankee Woods Dr.
Auditions will start with gymnasts, boys and ballet dancers ages 8-11 on Friday, Sept. 20. On Saturday, Sept. 21, female dancers ages 12 and older will audition. All who audition, except gymnasts and party boys, must be at least 8 years old. Gymnasts and party boys must be at least 6 years old.
The Nutcracker production has become a Lincoln holiday tradition, and this year marks its 35th season. The Nutcracker ballet will be performed at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.
Online registration is required at LincolnMidwestBallet.org. The audition schedule, general information and tips are also available on the website. A one-time audition fee of $25 is payable when registering online. Online registration will end Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. Those cast in the Nutcracker will be responsible for a $45 participation fee.