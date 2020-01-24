New in Blue: Blue Man Group's 'Speechless' headed for Lied Center

Visionary theater director Jenny Koons specializes in creating atypical encounters between audience and performer while incorporating striking staging with unique artists. That made her perfect to create a new show for Blue Man Group,
But, unlike putting together a new play or revamping Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” Koons had to find a way to set the bald blue trio in a new world without departing too far from the character and percussion-driven performance that, over the last four decades, has made Blue Man Group one of the world’s most popular performing troupes.
“That was the biggest challenge in the process -- how do you keep the spirit and keep experimenting and trying out new things?” Koons said. “To center the show on the character, that gives it continuity in the way they see the world -- in the new material that didn’t exist anywhere in the world, which is quintessential Blue Man Group.”
Without divulging too much about the show that will begin a six-performance run at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Wednesday, “Speechless” brings in newly created tube instruments for the Blue Men to pound on, adds a pair of human musicians and combines the music with an elaborate light show in a story that appears to be based on messages sent to space.
As she developed the elements that could become part of the show, Koons immediately put them on stage in New York in what were basically public workshops -- a rarity for an established, popular company.
“When I started working with them, it felt really important to get audience in as soon as possible,” she said. “We tried out all of the new material. The first two times, the performers weren’t blue and weren’t in full costume. We wanted to see if an audience would get behind it without all the lights and the staging.”
That process allowed Koons, for example, to feel an energy drop after two or three segments, letting her know that some changes or rearranging needed to be made.
Like a traditional play, “Speechless” is structured in acts. But Koons said the show is different each night as the performers react to the audience and, as they drum or play their instruments, actually change what the audience sees.
“There are times in the show where they (Blue Men) might be triggering the lights or the (human) drummer is triggering the lights or the drummer is watching and sending the characters some keys to move or change,” she said. “It’s not like we start at 7:30 and the same show happens every night. We tried to find ways to push the technology to make it different every time.”
You have free articles remaining.
That improvisational element carries through to the Blue Men, who instantly impressed Koons when she started working with them.
“The thing I didn’t fully realize was what phenomenal performers these guys are,” she said. “Not only are they drumming at an extremely high level, you’ll see there’s an upper level of the stage and they’re constantly moving up and down. It’s unbelievably physical and once they’re on, they’re on. There’s no doing two or three scenes and coming off for a costume change.”
Again without giving away the fun, “Speechless” is filled with audience interaction -- one of Koons’ trademarks. Some of it is scripted into the performance, and some is improvised by the performers.
“One of the things that’s really cool is you can see in their physicality the way they are listening to the audience,” Koons said. “They’ll hear something and direct attention over there, or they’ll move in reaction. ... I can’t even count how many times I saw it. They are so good at adapting to the audience. They’re really listening, the five of them. They’re making decisions on the go.
Late last summer, the fledgling “Speechless” production moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas, where it worked out the full performance at the Walton Arts Center in rehearsal and a series of performances that stretched over 10 days.
“I think we started to feel this is the show when we got to Fayetteville and saw all the pieces coming together. But, with Blue Man, they continue to tinker with it and move things around for years. That I love. In the world of Blue Man, it’s never done and that’s the beauty and uniqueness of it.”
Unlike, say, most Broadway shows that cut down their staging to go on the road, “Speechless” was designed to travel the same show and set that can be seen in the Blue Man Group’s resident theaters in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, New York, Orlando and Berlin.
“It's an enormous show. Why shouldn’t that be exported, that what you’re getting in Lincoln is the same expansive show you’d get in New York or Chicago?” Koons said. “It was built that way. From the beginning, it was what does this look like for a house that’s 900 or a house that’s 1,800. It’s a real luxury to be able to approach it that way.”
“Speechless” premiered in Los Angeles in late September and has been touring for four months, giving people around the country a chance to reconnect with Blue Man as Koons met the challenge she faced when she took on the show.
“It’s a completely new show, but everyone who’s seen it has a relationship with the character,” Koons said. “It’s fun to see that in a new and different way. It’s a unique experience. There’s something that really touches people that way."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott