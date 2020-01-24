New in Blue: Blue Man Group's 'Speechless' headed for Lied Center

Without divulging too much about the show that will begin a six-performance run at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Wednesday, “Speechless” brings in newly created tube instruments for the Blue Men to pound on, adds a pair of human musicians and combines the music with an elaborate light show in a story that appears to be based on messages sent to space.

As she developed the elements that could become part of the show, Koons immediately put them on stage in New York in what were basically public workshops -- a rarity for an established, popular company.

“When I started working with them, it felt really important to get audience in as soon as possible,” she said. “We tried out all of the new material. The first two times, the performers weren’t blue and weren’t in full costume. We wanted to see if an audience would get behind it without all the lights and the staging.”

That process allowed Koons, for example, to feel an energy drop after two or three segments, letting her know that some changes or rearranging needed to be made.

Like a traditional play, “Speechless” is structured in acts. But Koons said the show is different each night as the performers react to the audience and, as they drum or play their instruments, actually change what the audience sees.