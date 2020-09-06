Nebraska Rep and St. Louis Black Repertory Company to collaborate to make #realchange

The Nebraska Repertory Theatre will livestream an Oct. 2 performance by the St. Louis Black Repertory Company.
It's the first event in a two-year partnership between the companies, and is aimed at bringing social and cultural change to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the city of Lincoln and the state of Nebraska.
The collaboration grew out of the Nebraska Rep’s reaction to the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.
“After the death of George Floyd, there was definitely a need for theaters all around the country to examine themselves and see how they could change and move forward,” said Nebraska Rep artistic director Andy Park. “Systemic racism is real. We’re not separated from the problem as a university or a theater company. When you look at the Rep’s leadership, we are pretty white. We realized that maybe we had not gone as far as we should go.”
To try to determine what and how to change, the Nebraska Rep reached out to Ron Himes, the producing director of The Black Rep, who had come to Lincoln last year to direct a production of “The Dutchman.”
“The conversation was about wanting to make some changes at the Rep and how they might go about it,” Himes said. “Would I be interested in working with them to affect some change? I, obviously, said ‘yes.’"
Working for change "is at the core of the work I’ve been doing for a long time in St. Louis and around the country," he said. "I hope that we can do some good work there.”
Starting this fall, Himes will serve as the coordinator and planner of three events associated with Nebraska Rep’s #realchange racial justice initiative — two livestreamed events this fall and a joint production between the two companies, directed by Himes, to be staged in Lincoln in the fall of 2021.
Himes will also serve as a liaison to a task force consisting of Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film students, faculty and alumni. The group will help guide and shape the initiative’s goals and programming. The initiative is focused on identifying systemic racism within the school and Nebraska Rep and creating an anti-racism action plan to foster learning, growth and #realchange.
Himes founded The Black Rep in 1976 while still a student at Washington University in St. Louis, where he now teaches. The Black Rep has become one of the country’s largest professional Black theater companies, with a national reputation for staging quality productions from a Black perspective.
Himes has produced and directed more than 200 plays at The Black Rep, including all 10 plays written by August Wilson. His directing credits include “Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope,” “Nina Simone: Four Women,” “Dot,” “Lines In The Dust,” “Twisted Melodies,” “Sunset Baby,” “Purlie,” “Black Nativity: A Holiday Celebration,” “Ruined” and “The Montford Point Marine.”
The two events from the collaboration this fall will be “The Continuum: Civil Rights to Black Lives Matter” on Oct. 2 and “Baldwin and The American Theatre” on Nov. 6.
Each will be livestreamed from The Black Rep in St. Louis with audiences online in Missouri and Nebraska.
“It will be a combination of performance and panel discussion," Himes said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to engage the audience, as well.”
The panel discussions will be interactive with audiences members joining a discussion about the work they’ve just seen.
“Ron is really, really smart,” Park said. “He realizes the best way to talk about all of this is to talk about the play, and then the real issues come up.”
That is exactly what happened when Himes was in Lincoln last February and led “The Dutchman” audiences in post-performance, “talkback” sessions.
“Every night, I’d say 98% of the audience stayed,” he said. “We had 20 to 30 minutes of really vibrant conversations about the play that led to discussions about people’s lives and the impact of these issues of racism and social justice on them.”
The 2021 production hasn’t yet been determined.
“That will be a big discussion between Andy, (Nebraska Rep executive director) Christina Kirk and myself as we throw around some titles and projects,” Himes said. “We haven’t started that conversation yet.”
Regardless of what is chosen for next year’s production, Kirk said, the two-year collaboration with The Black Rep will serve as an example for theaters across the country as a way to bring social and cultural change.
“This is going to be a transformational moment for Nebraska Rep,” he said. “To have (Himes) and the St. Louis Black Rep helping us as we work through all these issues is truly a gift. We have a lot of work to do as a company, as a community. That’s been made extremely clear. This is going to bring change, for the better.”
