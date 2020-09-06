Nebraska Rep and St. Louis Black Repertory Company to collaborate to make #realchange

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Repertory Theatre will livestream an Oct. 2 performance by the St. Louis Black Repertory Company.

It's the first event in a two-year partnership between the companies, and is aimed at bringing social and cultural change to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the city of Lincoln and the state of Nebraska.

The collaboration grew out of the Nebraska Rep’s reaction to the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“After the death of George Floyd, there was definitely a need for theaters all around the country to examine themselves and see how they could change and move forward,” said Nebraska Rep artistic director Andy Park. “Systemic racism is real. We’re not separated from the problem as a university or a theater company. When you look at the Rep’s leadership, we are pretty white. We realized that maybe we had not gone as far as we should go.”

To try to determine what and how to change, the Nebraska Rep reached out to Ron Himes, the producing director of The Black Rep, who had come to Lincoln last year to direct a production of “The Dutchman.”