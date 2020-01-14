Nebraska native to make professional home state debut dancing in "Bandstand" at Lied Center

There are a couple spots in “Bandstand” where the dances could have been lifted from a late 1940s nightclub. At other times, however, the Tony-winning choreography is “really, really difficult” and wouldn’t have happened in casual dancing back in the day, Pohlman said.

While she’s not on the stage every performance, Pohlman has done the show enough times to feel comfortable dancing in front of thousands of people.

“The first time you do it live, it’s a little out of body,” she said. “I know what I’m doing and how to do it. But there’s a bit of ‘Is this happening now?’ … I think that tonight is our 50th show and I’ve been on seven times. That’s a pretty good amount of time

“The first time I went on, someone was gone for a wedding, so I knew I was going to be on. The last time I went on, I found out the morning of. Last week, a male in the ensemble called out three hours before the show and one of the swings had to go that night. That’s almost too close.”

Pohlman is just starting her musical theater career. So she has a list of shows that’d she’d love to be in. Unlike most young performers, however, she’s not dreaming of being Christine in “The Phantom of the Opera,” Amy in “Waitress” or Elphaba in “Wicked.”