The Nebraska Christian Men's Chorus is an ecumenical group of men who love to sing. The chorus just celebrated 25 years of bringing song to the community.
The chorus performs at senior living centers, sporting events (singing the National Anthem at Lincoln Saltdogs and Lincoln Star games and at Pinewood Bowl), churches and civic groups.
Songs are selected from a wide range of genres including pop, musicals, classics, patriotic and religious. This selection allows for more engagement with audiences and with their various interests and memories.
The choral director is responsible for leading the men in rehearsals and programs, and in helping select music for the chorus. The choral director is paid a monthly stipend. The chorus practices on Thursdays at Crestwood Christian Church, 8000 A St., from 7-830 p.m. and perform three to four times a month. There are no rehearsals or performances in January.
For more information, contact Larry Wieskamp, president, at 402-802-6883 or larrywieskamp@yahoo.com, or contact Jim Kelly, assistant director, at 402-560-4313 or kj53942@yahoo.com.