Nebraska Cheer Center, located on the south side of Lincoln, is excited to partner with Lincoln Youth Football to launch a new Cheerleading program. This season is one that will be for the record books, as we are bringing back a major component to competitive sports, and that is the sport of sideline cheerleading.
We are excited to be partnering with a program that has been running for decades here in Lincoln, and bringing back the opportunity for cheerleaders to join in on the sidelines. Nebraska Cheer Center is in its 10th season as a competitive cheerleading gym, and we are excited to break into the sideline cheerleading world.
2019 is a huge year for the sport of cheerleading in Nebraska, as the rules for stunting and tumbling have been lifted at the high school and college levels. As a result, we will be seeing more and hearing more from our Husker cheerleaders, and we want to be able to train and educate our athletes at the earliest level.
Registration is open now, and practices begin with a cheerleading camp weekend Aug. 10-11. Practices will be once a week on Saturdays, followed by one hour on Sunday game days. Please contact our office at 402-420-9126 or alex@nebraskacheercenter.com for more information. Nebraska Cheer Center also offers tumbling classes and recreational cheerleading for all levels and ages. We would love to have you join the family!