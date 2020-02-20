Modern dance master Bill T. Jones and company to present new piece at Lied Thursday

The Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zace Company will present its latest work “What Problem?” Thursday at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
The piece from Jones, an acclaimed choreographer, director and dancer, provokes the tension between belonging to a community and feelings of isolation that many feel in our current political times.
“What Problem?” had its world premiere at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va on Feb. 1 and was presented at Indiana University on Feb. 22. Thursday’s Lied Center show will be its third presentation.
In an interview with DC Metro Theater Arts promoting its premiere, Jones said “What Problem?” is an “experimental work that is asking questions.”
In the program notes, Jones wrote: “there’s always been an uneasy recognition of the truth at the base of the great W.E.B. Du Bois statement concerning “the Problem.”The “Color Line” for Du Bois represented the epitome of otherness, yet we now understand this is much more complex. In our fractious era, I am compelled to elaborate on this “line” in terms of sexual politics, gender identity, class struggles, and especially at this moment in time, immigration.”
The piece, choreographed by Jones and the company he co-founded with the late Arnie Zane, opens with a movement inspired by the words of Martin Luther King Jr. and features Jones, who grew up in the civil rights movement, on stage with the company.
The third and final section of “What Problem?” will incorporate Lincoln performers into the dance. Those dancers, including students and community members, will have participated in workshops with the company to learn their parts in the dance.
A master of modern dance, with styles influenced by improvisation, African and Afro-Caribbean dance and modern techniques, Jones has been awarded a National Medal of the Arts, a Tony Award and a MacArthur Fellowship.
The Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company was founded in 1982 out of an 11-year collaboration between Jones and Zane, who died in 1988. During their collaboration Jones and Zane redefined the duo form and foreshadowed issues of identity, form and social commentary that would change the face of American dance.
The company has performed in more than 200 cities in 40 countries and is recognized as one of the most innovative, powerful forces in the dance/theater world today.
Tickets for Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. show are $9.50 to $36. Tickets are available at the Lied box office, liedcenter.org and by phone at 402-472-4747.
