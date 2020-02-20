Modern dance master Bill T. Jones and company to present new piece at Lied Thursday

The Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zace Company will present its latest work “What Problem?” Thursday at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

The piece from Jones, an acclaimed choreographer, director and dancer, provokes the tension between belonging to a community and feelings of isolation that many feel in our current political times.

“What Problem?” had its world premiere at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va on Feb. 1 and was presented at Indiana University on Feb. 22. Thursday’s Lied Center show will be its third presentation.

In an interview with DC Metro Theater Arts promoting its premiere, Jones said “What Problem?” is an “experimental work that is asking questions.”

In the program notes, Jones wrote: “there’s always been an uneasy recognition of the truth at the base of the great W.E.B. Du Bois statement concerning “the Problem.”The “Color Line” for Du Bois represented the epitome of otherness, yet we now understand this is much more complex. In our fractious era, I am compelled to elaborate on this “line” in terms of sexual politics, gender identity, class struggles, and especially at this moment in time, immigration.”

