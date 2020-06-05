Malone Center dancers — community members and cops — invited to do Irish dance at Lied

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Irish performer Michael Londra saw a video of Lincoln police officers dancing with black community members outside the Malone Center on Twitter and immediately sent out a tweet of his own.

“Hey @liedcenter — please invite all these awesome people to my show next March. We will teach them all some Irish dancing.”

On Friday, the Irish singer who is joined by Celtic Fire, an ensemble of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance alumni in his performances, got a return tweet from Lincoln’s performing arts center.

“Hi Michael! Thanks so much for the offer. We're on it! We're also very proud of the genuine work being done in Lincoln to bring people together, which extends far beyond the dancing.”

LPD Officer Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin, who is shown dancing in the video, is already all-in for Londra’s St. Patrick’s Day show, having received the invitation in a text message from the Lied Center's communications manager, Lauren Silverman Durban, on Friday.

“She’s extremely excited,” Durban said. “I don’t know if she knows who Michael Londra is. But she loves to dance. She’s excited to learn Irish dance and dance with Michael on the Lied stage.”