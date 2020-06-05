You are the owner of this article.
Malone Center dancers — community members and cops — invited to do Irish dance at Lied
Irish performer Michael Londra saw a video of Lincoln police officers dancing with black community members outside the Malone Center on Twitter and immediately sent out a tweet of his own.

“Hey @liedcenter — please invite all these awesome people to my show next March. We will teach them all some Irish dancing.”

On Friday, the Irish singer who is joined by Celtic Fire, an ensemble of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance alumni in his performances, got a return tweet from Lincoln’s performing arts center.

“Hi Michael! Thanks so much for the offer. We're on it! We're also very proud of the genuine work being done in Lincoln to bring people together, which extends far beyond the dancing.”

LPD Officer Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin, who is shown dancing in the video, is already all-in for Londra’s St. Patrick’s Day show, having received the invitation in a text message from the Lied Center's communications manager, Lauren Silverman Durban, on Friday.

“She’s extremely excited,” Durban said. “I don’t know if she knows who Michael Londra is. But she loves to dance. She’s excited to learn Irish dance and dance with Michael on the Lied stage.”

Jackson-Goodwin won’t be the only Lincolnite who will get to learn Irish dance and then perform with Londra and Celtic Fire next year.

“The sense I’ve gotten is he wants a group of those people — the officers and the people attending the rally,” Durban said. “We’re working on inviting them and we hope a lot of them will come.”

Londra, who appeared last month on the Lied Center’s Lied Live Online livestreaming series, “has been very outspoken as far as opposing racism and supporting black lives,” Durban said.

His Twitter feed is filled with videos from the protests and commentary, like suggestions for how musical theater can respond to the protests.

Next year’s Londra and Celtic Fire show was rescheduled from last March 17, when it had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

