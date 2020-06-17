You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln's Comedy Loft permanently closes
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln's Comedy Loft permanently closes

{{featured_button_text}}
Comedy Loft

Gayle Becwar performs at The Comedy Loft in 2018.

 Megan Rook, Courtesy photo

The Comedy Loft has permanently closed, another business casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lincoln’s first comedy club in more than 20 years, The Comedy Loft opened at 701 P St. in the Haymarket in April 2018 with headliner Kevin Brown from TV’s “30 Rock."

It presented a run of nationally known, regional and local standup comedians through the mid-March appearance of Chicago comedian Larry Reib, developing a national reputation as a prime stop on the comedy circuit.

“What no one could foresee was the plague of COVID-19 coming into the world and bringing with it the (ravaging) effects it would have on all our lives, the economy and small businesses,” reads a "good night” message on the Comedy Loft website.

“As a result, The Comedy Loft has had to keep its doors closed to the public, not unlike other comedy clubs around the United States, for months. Unfortunately, the results have been costly and no laughing matter. Therefore, it is with much regret that The Comedy Loft will close permanently.”

'It's nice to be together': 'Music on the Move' brings live concerts back to Lincoln
Watch Now: Screamers show at Hillcrest Firethorn
Coffee with (via Zoom) … Noah and Chloe Gose of The Wildwoods
Watch Now: Wesleyan theater class gets a challenge, kids get a play about the pandemic geared toward their fears, anxieties
L. Kent Wolgamott: If there's a show, will people come?

Photos: Lincoln amid the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Johnny Carson interviews UNL Chancellor Harvey Perlman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News