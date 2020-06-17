Lincoln's Comedy Loft permanently closes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Comedy Loft has permanently closed, another business casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lincoln’s first comedy club in more than 20 years, The Comedy Loft opened at 701 P St. in the Haymarket in April 2018 with headliner Kevin Brown from TV’s “30 Rock."

It presented a run of nationally known, regional and local standup comedians through the mid-March appearance of Chicago comedian Larry Reib, developing a national reputation as a prime stop on the comedy circuit.

“What no one could foresee was the plague of COVID-19 coming into the world and bringing with it the (ravaging) effects it would have on all our lives, the economy and small businesses,” reads a "good night” message on the Comedy Loft website.

“As a result, The Comedy Loft has had to keep its doors closed to the public, not unlike other comedy clubs around the United States, for months. Unfortunately, the results have been costly and no laughing matter. Therefore, it is with much regret that The Comedy Loft will close permanently.”

