Lincoln's community theaters grapple with the future

Morrie Enders stood all alone in the Lincoln Community Playhouse on Tuesday afternoon reflecting on what very well might be a lost year.
"Theaters like this are meant to be filled with lots of people," said the Playhouse's executive director.
So true. Then again, so are bars, restaurants, movie theaters and music halls.
Few have been spared from the shutdown caused by a virus that has spread globally, shut down any forms of entertainment while forcing millions of Americans into isolation.
"I've been calling this life's intermission," said TADA Productions artistic director Bob Rook, whose Haymarket playhouse should be in the midst of its 20th season and has instead gone dark. "We're all waiting for the lights to blink so we know to go back to our seats and enjoy the rest of the show."
And here's where the uncertainty of all the coronavirus takes root: No one knows how long this intermission might last.
Events in all genres of entertainment have been canceled, and many local theaters groups have already punted on the remainder of their calendars.
Others are holding out hope for a quick remedy and an abbreviated schedule that will salvage at least something — a trickle from their modest revenue streams as well as opportunities for actors to perform — from the 2020 season.
They're watching. And hoping. Always hoping.
But when the dust settles and life returns to some sense of normalcy, it remains to be seen which not-for-profit community theaters — having given up ticket sales (their collective lifeblood) — will remain standing.
"You have to look at (community theaters) like you would a small business," said Enders, who has already canceled the season, which includes a spring show that annually features Lincoln special-needs children. "Look around. This is hitting everyone hard, and some of them will close."
Enders has asked those who have already bought tickets for shows this season to consider making a donation rather than requesting a refund.
The forced social separation "severely impacts our financial health," he said.
Ten years ago, the Playhouse might have been in trouble, said Karen Freimund Wills, the program coordinator for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Student Program Council and a longtime actress in Lincoln.
"We wouldn't have recovered from this," she said. "The Playhouse is in a good place right now because Morrie worked hard to get it there. He's set aside funding for something like this."
Peruse the Lincoln Community Playhouse website, and you'll find plenty of corporate sponsors. But putting backsides in the seats is still very necessary for survival, Enders said.
"We're in a business where you have to have people, actors and audience, in the room to do it right," he said.
TADA, too, has come a long way from its first season. If the virus were to cause a yearlong shutdown, Rook said it would be a blow, but his production company would not restart at square one, based on a list of public support that is 6,500 deep.
"We've got a lot of people who like and appreciate what we do," said Rook, who still harbors hopes of putting on a few shows this calendar year. "A year is a long time, but we would come through it. We don't have an endowment. We don't have a lot of money, but we have some."
One of the biggest expenses for local playhouses is rent and mortgage payments on their buildings — some in high-rent areas like the Haymarket district — as well as the the purchase of script copyrights.
Purchasing the rights to some scripts can cost thousands of dollars. The production houses have offered refunds while also extending the timeframe each playhouse has to put on their production.
"They're working with us," Rook said.
Most companies have cashed in for the season. The Playhouse's decision to cancel "Pirates of Penzance," which was to feature a cast of senior citizens and would have drawn an older audience, and "Willie Wonka Junior," the Penguin Project production comprised of many children with immune deficiencies, was an easy one, Enders said.
"We were dealing with two high-risk health groups," he said.
Enders has plans of throwing together an impromptu musical show as soon as he gets word from government officials that the virus has run its course and is contained.
"We're plotting to have actors work on solos and duets," he said, noting that 37 people have already signed up for the show. "We're working on it so when we get the all-clear, we can get it on the stage quickly."
TADA is hopeful of putting on a reboot showing of "Pumpboys and Dinettes," which showed last summer and was on the schedule this season because of its popularity. Bringing it back wouldn't take long because the cast has already been together.
Meanwhile, the Flatwater Shakespeare Company canceled its production of "Romeo and Juliet" but had the foresight to tape its final dress rehearsal, which is available online to ticket holders and for purchase by anyone.
"When (this virus) comes, let it find us watching a play," said Summer Lukasiewicz, Flatwater's executive artistic director. "And when we come out on the other side of this, may we see each other more clearly, hear each other's stories and open our hearts wider to love better."
