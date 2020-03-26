Lincoln's community theaters grapple with the future

"We're in a business where you have to have people, actors and audience, in the room to do it right," he said.

TADA, too, has come a long way from its first season. If the virus were to cause a yearlong shutdown, Rook said it would be a blow, but his production company would not restart at square one, based on a list of public support that is 6,500 deep.

"We've got a lot of people who like and appreciate what we do," said Rook, who still harbors hopes of putting on a few shows this calendar year. "A year is a long time, but we would come through it. We don't have an endowment. We don't have a lot of money, but we have some."

One of the biggest expenses for local playhouses is rent and mortgage payments on their buildings — some in high-rent areas like the Haymarket district — as well as the the purchase of script copyrights.

Purchasing the rights to some scripts can cost thousands of dollars. The production houses have offered refunds while also extending the timeframe each playhouse has to put on their production.

"They're working with us," Rook said.