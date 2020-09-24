Lincoln native bringing off-Broadway hit 'NEWSical' to the Lied Center Saturday

Michael Duling D’Angora knows exactly what time the coronavirus made Broadway go dark.
“The announcement for the Broadway shutdown was at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 12,” he said. “That night we were to go to the full dress rehearsal of our Broadway debut. We’re producing the revival of ‘Caroline, or Change.' It didn’t happen. Nothing has happened for six months.”
Nothing, that is, until Saturday, when Duling D’Angora, a Lincoln native, and his producing partner and husband Tom D’Angora will bring “NEWSical: The Musical” to the Lied Center for Performing Arts for two performances.
As they worked on mounting “Caroline, or Change," the D’Angoras had also been putting together a touring version of “NEWSical,” which ran for 17 years off-Broadway before it closed last year.
It got scrapped with the shutdown — until it was revived after the political comedy troupe Capitol Steps canceled its Lied Center show that had been set for Sunday.
“We try to bring the Capitol Steps every two years,” said Matthew Boring, Lied’s associate director of marketing and patron development.
Boring and Lied Executive Director Bill Stephan thought "NEWSical" would be a great substitute for Capitol Steps, especially as America chugs toward what figures to be a contentious national election in November.
"NEWSical" is a "very funny show and it ran for years,” said Boring, who got tickets from D'Angora to see the show in New York a few years ago.
“When Capitol Steps canceled in August, the Lied Center reached out to our tour booker and asked, ‘Can you whip something together?’" D'Angora remembered. "It was ‘Sure, we can. The show is four actors. As long as we have a big screen where we can show some goofy slides, we can do it. If we can do it safely, we’ll be out there.’”
The revived production meant that “NEWSical” had to be rewritten again, adding new topical material to some of the leftover songs and sketches from the canceled touring show.
“Since we’ve hung up our hats, a lot has gone down, most notably the ‘Tiger King’, the most important cultural event of 2020,” D’Angora said. “It’s hard to keep up with everything, there’s so much right now. … Something will probably happen on Friday night and we’ll have to tear up the show and write a new number Saturday.”
Beyond “Tiger King,” and the Kardashians, D’Angora wasn’t eager to give away what will be satirized Saturday. But he said the production isn’t a screed aimed at any individual, political party or belief system — a critical element in today’s highly polarized turbulent times.
“So much of what is happening is serious and shouldn’t be mocked or laughed at,” he said. “It is about finding that balance of what can be laughed at and what should be left alone. That’s what we’ve always strived for.
"… We’ve always made fun of both sides as evenly as we possibly can. It’s easier to digest politics by making fun of personalities, not the issues. That’s a trick of the trade, we’ve discovered.”
The show is sketch comedy of a familiar kind to anyone who has tuned into NBC late on Saturdays for the last 45 years.
“It’s very much like 'Saturday Night Live,’” he said. “It’s a handful of songs and sketches that are all original material. We make fun of everything from the presidency to tabloid television and those pesky celebrities who won’t go away. We have so many little tricks to get as many references in the show as humanly possible. No matter which celebrity or politician you hate, they will get made fun of at some point.”
The D'Angoras spent the week updating “NEWSical,” while collecting all of the costumes, props and music needed.
The “NEWSical” producers and cast will fly to Lincoln for Saturday’s performance, bringing Duling D’Angora back to the city where he, years ago, discovered his love for theater.
“When I was 4 years old, my dad and I saw a promotional skit at Gateway Mall for ‘The Wizard of Oz,’" he said. "I was like ‘Oh, I get this. They’re performing. They’re putting on a show.’ From that day on, I had one goal in mind. And it worked.”
Duling D’Angora has performed at the Lied Center a few times. He was in a production of “A Christmas Carol” there. Even then, his interest was as much behind the scenes as on stage.
“At the community playhouse and East High, I always found myself working with the big picture, the set design, the cover of the programming, the advertising,” he said. “When I moved to New York after high school, I double majored in directing and arts management. I realized I could not just focus on performing. I had to focus on the big picture.”
That was in 2000, when D’Angora began studying at Marymount Manhattan College. Three years later, he and his husband co-produced a one-man show starring Tom. In 2005, when D’Angora was 23, the duo produced the off-Broadway hit “A Broadway Diva Christmas,” making him, at the time, the youngest producer in New York City with a major commercial production.
Production of off-Broadway hits “Naked Boys Singing” and “NEWSical” followed. Now “NEWSical” is bringing D”Angora home.
“It’s not the homecoming I envisioned,” D’Angora said. “I always envisioned coming back with a big Broadway production. But a scaled-down pandemic political satire will do just fine."
If You Go
What: "NEWSical: The Musical"
Where: Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and R streets
When: 3 p.m and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $21 to $36. Tickets available at the Lied box office, liedcenter.org and by phone at 402-4747.
A scene from the off-Broadway production of "NEWSical: The Musical." A newly written version of the musical that satirizes politics and pop culture will play the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Saturday.