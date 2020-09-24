Lincoln native bringing off-Broadway hit 'NEWSical' to the Lied Center Saturday

"NEWSical" is a "very funny show and it ran for years,” said Boring, who got tickets from D'Angora to see the show in New York a few years ago.

“When Capitol Steps canceled in August, the Lied Center reached out to our tour booker and asked, ‘Can you whip something together?’" D'Angora remembered. "It was ‘Sure, we can. The show is four actors. As long as we have a big screen where we can show some goofy slides, we can do it. If we can do it safely, we’ll be out there.’”

The revived production meant that “NEWSical” had to be rewritten again, adding new topical material to some of the leftover songs and sketches from the canceled touring show.

“Since we’ve hung up our hats, a lot has gone down, most notably the ‘Tiger King’, the most important cultural event of 2020,” D’Angora said. “It’s hard to keep up with everything, there’s so much right now. … Something will probably happen on Friday night and we’ll have to tear up the show and write a new number Saturday.”

Beyond “Tiger King,” and the Kardashians, D’Angora wasn’t eager to give away what will be satirized Saturday. But he said the production isn’t a screed aimed at any individual, political party or belief system — a critical element in today’s highly polarized turbulent times.