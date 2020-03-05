Lincoln Community Playhouse pairs two acting veterans in production of 'The Sunshine Boys'

In 50 years of acting at various levels, Jon R. Kruse estimates he's had at least 100 roles between Iowa and Texas.

On Friday, the 63-year-old native of Greenwood, Iowa, will make his Lincoln debut when he co-stars in Lincoln Community Playhouse's production of "The Sunshine Boys."

"I'm excited," he said. "We'll have an audience on Friday after four weeks of rehearsals."

"The Sunshine Boys" is a Neil Simon play that debuted on Broadway in 1972. It's the story of vaudevillian comedy duo Al Lewis and Willie Clark. During the later years of their 43-year run, animosity between the partners grew to the point where they ceased to speak with each other.

Eleven years prior to the events of the play, Al retired from show business, leaving Willie struggling to keep his career afloat. Willie, now a cantankerous old man struggling with memory loss, reluctantly accepts an offer from his nephew Ben, a talent agent, to reunite with Al for a CBS special on the history of comedy.

"They hated each other, but acted as one," said lifelong Lincolnite Scott Glen, who plays Willie. "Each one knew what the other was thinking and that's what made them so successful."

