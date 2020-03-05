Lincoln Community Playhouse pairs two acting veterans in production of 'The Sunshine Boys'

In 50 years of acting at various levels, Jon R. Kruse estimates he's had at least 100 roles between Iowa and Texas.
On Friday, the 63-year-old native of Greenwood, Iowa, will make his Lincoln debut when he co-stars in Lincoln Community Playhouse's production of "The Sunshine Boys."
"I'm excited," he said. "We'll have an audience on Friday after four weeks of rehearsals."
"The Sunshine Boys" is a Neil Simon play that debuted on Broadway in 1972. It's the story of vaudevillian comedy duo Al Lewis and Willie Clark. During the later years of their 43-year run, animosity between the partners grew to the point where they ceased to speak with each other.
Eleven years prior to the events of the play, Al retired from show business, leaving Willie struggling to keep his career afloat. Willie, now a cantankerous old man struggling with memory loss, reluctantly accepts an offer from his nephew Ben, a talent agent, to reunite with Al for a CBS special on the history of comedy.
"They hated each other, but acted as one," said lifelong Lincolnite Scott Glen, who plays Willie. "Each one knew what the other was thinking and that's what made them so successful."
That's been the challenge part for Kruse and Glen. This is their first time on the stage together and it's taken every minute of rehearsals to learn that interaction.
"We're still working on it," Glen said. "It's not easy. It takes a lot of hard work."
He has directed 10 Playhouse productions and, beginning in 1989 with "Biloxi Blues" (another Simon classic), has appeared on stage in 39 shows.
"I feel like I've come full-circle," said Glen, 60, a software technician at Teledyne Technologies. "My first show was a Neil Simon play and now here I am acting in another by him."
Kruse, who got a theater degree from Northwest Missouri State University before doing some professional stage work in Omaha and Texas, moved to Nebraska City in 2017 with no intention of acting again.
"My wife saw an audition notice for 'The Sunshine Boys,' and I decided to give it a try," he said. "This is fun. I am having a good time with it."
The play, which runs through the weekend, is directed by Judy Hart.
