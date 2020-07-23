Lied Center's fall season will be done with reduced capacity and social-distanced seating

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 10, Step Afrika! will bring its dance, song and storytelling to the Lied Center for Performing Arts stage in the first performance there since March and the initial offering in a fall season that will be far different from the first 30 years at the Lied.

The 11 shows, scheduled from September to January, will be presented with socially distanced seating that limits capacity in the 2,200 seat hall to just over 500.

“We basically booked a lot of the season twice. We started the season, we had a plan for the fall and in the spring,” said Lied executive director Bill Stephan. “Then a lot of the things that were planned for the fall are now scheduled for next fall, 2021 ... Flexibility and change have been the key words."

The socially distanced seating will have at least 6 feet of space between each group that attends a performance. That means only six or eight people can be seated in any row, which creates a challenge for ticketing. As a result, tickets will be assigned by the Lied ticket office.