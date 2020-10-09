Lied Center's Broadway series delayed a year because of NYC shutdown

Friday morning, The Broadway League announced it would continue suspending ticket sales to all Broadway performances in New York City through May 2021.

A few hours later, the Lied Center for Performing Arts announced that its 2020-2021 Glenn Korff Broadway Series presenting the national touring companies of “Come From Away,” “Les Miserables,” “Chicago,” and “The Band’s Visit" will move to the 2021-2022 season.

“It’s all connected,” said Lied Center associate director Matthew Boring. “There are cast members that go from the national tours to Broadway. It impacts rehearsal space for the touring shows."

The Lied Center learned of the continuing shutdown late Thursday, after discussions with the producers of the touring companies, and announced the move to the 2021-2022 season Friday.

“We just wanted to be able to share as much complete information as we could,” Boring said. “About 98 percent of our Broadway subscribers decided to hang on to their tickets. We wanted them to know that shows are being moved to next season as quickly as possible."

2021-2022 season dates for the musicals have not yet been determined. It is also possible that the titles could change depending on scheduling or if the touring company goes out at all, Boring said.