Lied Center to reopen at reduced capacity for fall season

The Lied Center for Performing Arts will reopen in September, operating at least through January with reduced seating capacity to meet coronavirus safety requirements.

“With a deep commitment to the health and safety of our patrons, artists, volunteers, and staff, and extensive protocols for how to reopen in the safest way possible, we are so excited to be together again and welcome exceptional artists to Lincoln,” Lied executive director Bill Stephan said in a news release. “The arts bring hope and joy into our lives, and we need that so much right now.”

Through Jan. 16, the capacity of the Lied auditorium will be greatly reduced because of socially distanced seating. Most seats will be available in pairs with a distance of 6 feet between each group of seats.

The capacity could increase in January if new social distancing requirements are in place by then.

Face coverings will be required in the Lied Center, following the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s policy of requiring masks inside any campus building.

For the season, the Lied is adopting comprehensive ticket flexibility. In an effort to encourage patrons who are feeling ill or have been exposed to someone who is ill to stay home, all tickets will be fully refundable, right up until show time.