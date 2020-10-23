 Skip to main content
Lied Center taking its September showing of 'NEWSical the Musical' to pay-per-view
“NEWSical the Musical” and the Lied Center for Performing Arts made history last month when the long-running off-Broadway satirical sketch musical became the first professional New York City show to return to a major stage since the coronavirus shutdown in March.

“We were waiting to celebrate that opening and their traveling here just to make sure everybody was healthy,” said Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan. “We can report that everybody’s healthy, that we can do the shows safely for the audience and the performers.

“We’re one of the few theaters that are open and the first to have a national touring New York show anywhere, on Broadway or off. We’re really excited about that.”

Next week, Lied and “NEWSical” will break more ground with a pay-per-view broadcast of the Sept. 26 performances, bringing a show that took place in Lincoln to a national audience.

The pay-per-view became possible because the Lied had been working to find a way to take its 2020-21 season programming outside the building.

The Lied had moved to socially distanced seating that reduced the number of people who could attend shows, Stephan said, but it knew there were others who still wouldn't attend because of health and safety concerns.

"We wanted to make it so they can enjoy our programming.”

The solution is a new, high-definition, broadcast-quality system that has three remotely controlled cameras attached to the auditorium balcony railing and a pair of cameras mounted on tripods that can be placed on or near the stage.

The system was completed just hours before the September show when Lied IT manager Steven Colonna put up cameras shortly before “NEWSical: The Musical” hit the stage.

“That’s show biz,” said Lied Associate Director of Marketing and Patron Development Matthew Boring. “You get everything installed just in time, turn on the power switches and say ‘Hey, this is going to work.’ If it turns out, maybe there are some people who will want to watch it.”

The Oct. 10 performances of Derrick Davis also were recorded. But that show isn’t likely to be distributed on pay-per-view or other streaming or broadcast platforms because of copyright issues, Stephan said.

Plans are, however, to have more Lied performances recorded or streamed live as the Lied refines and develops its skills.

“As time goes along, the quality of the broadcast will improve and we’ll be able to record things, maybe for a TV special,” he said.

The pay-per-view version of “NEWSical,” billed as the “special pandemic election edition,” combines footage from the two Lied performances, editing together the best versions of skits that lampoon President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, George W. Bush, Jerry Falwell Jr. and life in 2020.

The pay-per-view will be available Monday via Stellar, a just-launched streaming platform that aims at bringing Broadway and off-Broadway shows and concerts to a national audience.

Tickets for the pay-per-view, which will be available for two weeks, are $7.99 and can be purchased at liedcenter.org.

A portion of the pay-per-view proceeds will go to the Lied Center’s relief fund, established to help get the self-supporting center through the pandemic, while another portion will go to the Actor’s Fund.

“They’re having a really tough time right now,” Stephan said. “Nobody’s working. We’re pleased to be partnering with 'NEWSical' to support them.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

