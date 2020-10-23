Lied Center taking its September showing of 'NEWSical the Musical' to pay-per-view

The solution is a new, high-definition, broadcast-quality system that has three remotely controlled cameras attached to the auditorium balcony railing and a pair of cameras mounted on tripods that can be placed on or near the stage.

The system was completed just hours before the September show when Lied IT manager Steven Colonna put up cameras shortly before “NEWSical: The Musical” hit the stage.

“That’s show biz,” said Lied Associate Director of Marketing and Patron Development Matthew Boring. “You get everything installed just in time, turn on the power switches and say ‘Hey, this is going to work.’ If it turns out, maybe there are some people who will want to watch it.”

The Oct. 10 performances of Derrick Davis also were recorded. But that show isn’t likely to be distributed on pay-per-view or other streaming or broadcast platforms because of copyright issues, Stephan said.

Plans are, however, to have more Lied performances recorded or streamed live as the Lied refines and develops its skills.

“As time goes along, the quality of the broadcast will improve and we’ll be able to record things, maybe for a TV special,” he said.