The Phantom of the Opera

"The Phantom of the Opera" will be at the Lied Center. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

Single tickets for all shows in the Lied Center for Performing Arts 30th anniversary season go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The tickets, which had previously only been available in season ticket packages, can be purchased at the Lied ticket office, 301 N. 12th St., at liedcenter.org and by phone at 402-472-4747.

Among the highlights of the season are “The Phantom of the Opera,” which will have a two-week run at Lied, the St. Louis Symphony, Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s “Wizard of Oz,” the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsals, the Boston Pops and Blue Man Group.

Season ticket packages, which provide a 10 percent discount for four to seven shows and a 20 percent discount for eight or more shows, remain available.

The 2019-2020 season includes the following performancess:

SEPTEMBER

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra – Sept. 19

OCTOBER

The Legend of Georgia McBride (Nebraska Rep.) – Oct. 2-13

Brooklyn Rider Ensemble – Oct. 3

A Night of Chinese Arts – Oct. 12

The Texas Tenors – Oct. 13

Get the Led Out – Oct. 15

Stefon Harris and Blackout – Oct. 18

The Phantom of the Opera – Oct. 23-Nov. 3

NOVEMBER

The Glass Menagerie – Nov. 6-17

White Christmas – Nov. 11-13

Brian Regan – Nov. 18

DECEMBER

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis – Dec. 6

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox – Dec. 17

JANUARY

Bandstand – Jan. 17-19

Martha Redbone Presents Bone Hill: The Concert – Jan. 23

Blue Man Group – Jan. 29 – Feb. 2

FEBRUARY

An American in Paris – Feb. 8-9

Aquila Theatre in George Orwell’s 1984 – Feb. 18

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company – Feb. 27

The Second City – Feb. 29

MARCH

Murray Perahia – Mar. 1

Waitress – Mar. 6-8

Super Diamond, The Neil Diamond Tribute – Mar. 13

Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire – Mar. 17

Kelli O’Hara – Mar. 20

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! – Mar. 22

Royal Winnipeg Ballet's The Wizard of Oz – Mar. 28-29

APRIL

Pippin – Apr. 1-12

A Capella Live! – Apr. 2

Boston Pops on Tour – Apr. 5

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet: An Evening with Pianist Joyce Yang – Apr. 11

Air Play – Apr. 14

Beautiful – Apr. 23-25

May

Michael Feinstein – May 10

