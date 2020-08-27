Lied Center shows canceled, added and postponed in 'flexible' fall schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three events scheduled for the Lied Center for Performing Arts have been canceled, one has been postponed and two have been added as the Lied adjusts a fall season that continues to be disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The three shows -- the season-opener “Stomp” that had been set for Sept. 10, jazz group Huntertones on Oct. 2 and political comedy troupe Capitol Steps Oct. 27 -- were scrubbed in Lincoln when the artists canceled their entire tours.

Two events, however, were added to replace two of those shows, and a Lied co-commissioned film set to be shown during the Step Afrika! Performance will now be screened by itself for free.

Those changes were almost inevitable, as Lied is one of the few performing arts presenters attempting to have a fall season of multiple performances, said Lied Executive director Bill Stephan.

“Schedules are going to be flexible,” he said. “One thing we really learned is having to be flexible. Some things will be rescheduled. There are some things we’re adding. Due to the nature of the touring industry at the moment, that's going to be something that we're going to still be managing through.”

Added to the schedule are: