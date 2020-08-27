Lied Center shows canceled, added and postponed in 'flexible' fall schedule

Three events scheduled for the Lied Center for Performing Arts have been canceled, one has been postponed and two have been added as the Lied adjusts a fall season that continues to be disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The three shows -- the season-opener “Stomp” that had been set for Sept. 10, jazz group Huntertones on Oct. 2 and political comedy troupe Capitol Steps Oct. 27 -- were scrubbed in Lincoln when the artists canceled their entire tours.
Two events, however, were added to replace two of those shows, and a Lied co-commissioned film set to be shown during the Step Afrika! Performance will now be screened by itself for free.
Those changes were almost inevitable, as Lied is one of the few performing arts presenters attempting to have a fall season of multiple performances, said Lied Executive director Bill Stephan.
“Schedules are going to be flexible,” he said. “One thing we really learned is having to be flexible. Some things will be rescheduled. There are some things we’re adding. Due to the nature of the touring industry at the moment, that's going to be something that we're going to still be managing through.”
Added to the schedule are:
* “NEWSical the Musical,” an ever-changing off-Broadway hit that lampoons politicians, current events and celebrities. Tickets purchased for The Capitol Steps will be honored at the Sept. 26 “NEWSical the Musical” performances.
* The Reminders, a hip-hop duo inspired by world music and reggae beats that delivers insightfully socially conscious lyrics with raw gritty vocals. The Reminders, who have opened for the likes of Lauryn Hill, Mos Def and Snoop Dogg, will play the Lied on Oct. 1.
‘Really, really ambitious project’ — Two-story Lincoln mural to tell story of loss, life and culture during the time of COVID-19
* “STONO,” the 30-minute film co-commissioned by Lied that marks the 281st anniversary of the Stono Rebellion, the largest insurrection of enslaved African Americans in North America, will be shown Sept. 9. Tickets will be required for the free 6:45 p.m. screening that will be followed by a panel discussion.
The postponed show is: “Wisteria.” The Nebraska premiere of the collaborative narrative and musical that pays homage to the voices of women who lived during the Jim Crow era, developed University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor’s Professor of English Kwame Dawes and composer Keven Simmonds, will be rescheduled in 2021.
Those who have purchased tickets to a canceled event as part of a season ticket package will have their accounts automatically credited with the value of tickets, which can be used for any other Lied Center event. Refunds are available by contacting the Lied Center ticket office at (402) 472-4747.
Those with tickets to a postponed or replaced event will have their tickets automatically honored at the new date or new event. Refunds are available by contacting the ticket office.
Top Journal Star photos for August
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!