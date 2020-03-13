Lied Center reschedules and cancels performances set for this week

The Michael Londra and Celtic Fire performance set for the Lied Center for Performing Arts Tuesday has been rescheduled to July 18 in response to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

The show is the third Lied event originally slated for this week to be rescheduled or canceled. The Super Diamond performance that was scheduled for Friday has been moved to June 27. The Lincoln Symphony Orchestra’s pops concert that was to take place Saturday has been canceled.

Information on any changes to upcoming Lied shows, including Kelli O’Hara on March 20, will be shared as soon as possible. For updates, visit: liedcenter.org/COVID19.

