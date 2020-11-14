Lied Center moves events online

Because of the rise in local COVID-19 cases, the Lied Center for Performing Arts has moved its two remaining November events to online only.

The events — The MOSAIC Film Festival, set for Tuesday and Wednesday, and The Love and Justice Concert for Ruth Bader Ginsburg set for Thursday — had been slated to have in-person audiences as well as being streamed online.

Links for the two movies, “Chief Standing Bear’s Journey to Statuary Hall” on Tuesday and “Guanajuato Norte” on Wednesday, are available at liedcenter.org. Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. concert by soprano Jamie Marie Webb is free to watch, and more information can be found on the Lied Center website.

