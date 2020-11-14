 Skip to main content
Lied Center moves events online
Lied Center moves events online

Because of the rise in local COVID-19 cases, the Lied Center for Performing Arts has moved its two remaining November events to online only.

The events — The MOSAIC Film Festival, set for Tuesday and Wednesday, and The Love and Justice Concert for Ruth Bader Ginsburg set for Thursday — had been slated to have in-person audiences as well as being streamed online.

Links for the two movies, “Chief Standing Bear’s Journey to Statuary Hall” on Tuesday and “Guanajuato Norte” on Wednesday, are available at liedcenter.org. Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. concert by soprano Jamie Marie Webb is free to watch, and more information can be found on the Lied Center website.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

