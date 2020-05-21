Lied Center moves concerts and summer camps online

Both the Triple Threat Broadway Intensive and the Piano Academy will be offered this summer in an all-online format. Each day, the Intensive will include small group classes in acting, dancing and voice, as well as special sessions on topics including auditioning, studying musical theater in college, and life as a working actor, all conducted via video conferencing.

The Piano Academy, which this year will be led by acclaimed pianist Eric Zuber, will feature similar small-group and one-on-one instruction from the teaching artists. And while sharing a physical space would be ideal, technology helps close the gap between teachers and students. An example can be found in how Piano Academy instructors interact with students watching them on video. As cameras focus on the teacher at the piano and fingers on the keys, he/she will also be able to make notations on the sheet music that will show up in real-time on sheet music on students’ tablets and devices.

Of course, not all of the energy at the Lied is focused on online content. Stephan and his team are putting together what he calls a “truly phenomenal” 2020-2021 mainstage season.