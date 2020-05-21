Lied Center moves concerts and summer camps online

On March 13, the Lied Center for Performing Arts was supposed to be hosting a full house to experience the Neil Diamond tribute band Super Diamond. Instead, that show became the first of nearly two dozen concerts, events and performances to be postponed or canceled at the Lied as the COVID-19-related shutdowns began in Lincoln and beyond.
As it became clear that things were not going to be business as usual for quite some time, Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan and his staff found themselves facing a daunting question: How do you operate a major performing arts center when people can’t gather for events and performances?
According to Stephan, “Our first concern was to protect the health and safety of our patrons, staff and artists. We were proactive in canceling and rescheduling programs as the health risk in Nebraska emerged. Beyond dealing with the event schedule, we had to figure out how most of the Lied staff could do their work remotely. After the urgent calendar and staffing plan was established, we immediately knew that as ‘Nebraska’s Performing Arts Center,’ we had to reinvent how we bring the arts to the community.”
The first answer came on March 27, exactly two weeks after that first postponed event, with the debut of Lied Live Online. Lincoln blues/soul/gospel singer-songwriter Emily Bass was the first featured artist, performing an hour-long concert of original music and poetry live from her home, and drawing an average audience of over 200 viewers on the Lied Center’s Facebook page. Within days, the concert had been viewed over 10,000 times.
“We knew we had something because of the way the audience reacted,” Stephan says. “In real-time, people viewing the concert were thanking Emily for her amazing music and talking about how good it felt to be experiencing the concert with other people, even if they weren’t in the same physical space. People were telling us it felt like a break from everything going on in the world.”
In the weeks following Bass’s performance, Lied Live Online became a full-fledged concert series, presenting a new artist every weekend. It’s been an eclectic mix of genres, mixing in some national acts into a roster of mostly local artists. Performances have included folk singer/songwriter Susan Werner, flamenco guitarist Daniel Martinez, soul singer Josh Hoyer, classical pianist Paul Barnes, folk singer/songwriter Andrea von Kampen, fiddler/step dancer/singer April Verch, and jazz singer Jackie Allen along with bassist Hans Sturm.
Upcoming weeks will feature Celtic singer Michael Londra, humorist Juli Burney and more artists yet to be announced.
While each of the concerts includes an appeal to viewers to donate to the Lied Center Relief fund, Stephan says the series is also a way for the Lied to offer support and compensation to artists.
“It’s been really wonderful to share the great artists of Nebraska with the world,” he says. “We have hundreds and hundreds of people watching the concerts live each Friday. Lied Live Online has provided a deeper connection between the Lied Center and local artists, along with expanding the audience base of our local artists.”
Because of the enthusiastic audience response, plans are in the works to possibly continue the online series even after operations are back to normal.
With the Lied Live Online concerts underway, the Lied staff also faced the question of the upcoming arts summer camps. Last summer, 35 high school students attended the Lied Center’s Triple Threat Broadway Intensive, an opportunity to take voice, dance and acting workshops from Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb and a staff of professional teaching artists. Another group of students attended the Lied’s Piano Academy, which was headed up by international award-winning pianist Sean Chen.
When it became clear that having the students and artists physically at the Lied would be impossible this summer, Lied Center Education Director Jane Schiermeyer Hansen says it was important to find another way to offer the programs.
“With the cancellation of so many school shows, concerts and recitals, students in the arts have lost a lot of opportunities recently,” she says. “We wanted to find a way to modify our camps so that we could still offer these unique opportunities to learn from professional artists, even if we couldn’t do it in person. Fortunately, our wonderful teaching artists were excited about getting creative! As it turns out, students will actually get more one-on-one time with our teachers in this new format.”
Both the Triple Threat Broadway Intensive and the Piano Academy will be offered this summer in an all-online format. Each day, the Intensive will include small group classes in acting, dancing and voice, as well as special sessions on topics including auditioning, studying musical theater in college, and life as a working actor, all conducted via video conferencing.
The Piano Academy, which this year will be led by acclaimed pianist Eric Zuber, will feature similar small-group and one-on-one instruction from the teaching artists. And while sharing a physical space would be ideal, technology helps close the gap between teachers and students. An example can be found in how Piano Academy instructors interact with students watching them on video. As cameras focus on the teacher at the piano and fingers on the keys, he/she will also be able to make notations on the sheet music that will show up in real-time on sheet music on students’ tablets and devices.
Of course, not all of the energy at the Lied is focused on online content. Stephan and his team are putting together what he calls a “truly phenomenal” 2020-2021 mainstage season.
“It’s a constant balancing act,” he says. “We absolutely have our sights set on the future when we can all gather again in our beautiful theater, and we also want to be where we’re needed right now, which is online. Life is not canceled. The Lied Center is committed to enriching everyone’s life through the arts now and always. The Lied was built in the late 1980s during a difficult economic period. Our state’s Capitol building was built during the Depression. The people of Nebraska rise to the occasion every time. Together, the arts will continue to help make Nebraska one of the greatest places in the United States.”
The Lied has already announced a Broadway season including Les Miserables, The Band’s Visit, Chicago, Come From Away, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Stephan says announcements about the rest of the season are coming soon, along with announcements about more online arts services.
That upcoming season will be an important one for the Lied, both artistically and financially. Losing the last third of the 2019-2020 season and facing the cancellation or postponement of more than two dozen shows, concerts and rental events was a large hit, and ongoing uncertainty related to public gatherings has Stephan and his staff considering a variety of scenarios.
“We are making multiple plans for next year that include major attractions and diverse programs that provide something for everyone,” he says. “The Lied Center and most of our artists are prepared to be flexible with dates and plans. I do anticipate that the Lied will be open for shows this fall, and we will be providing social-distance seating if that is needed to ensure the safety of our patrons, artists and employees.
"The Lied Center is so fortunate to have an amazing audience and support community, and we’re counting on them to keep investing in the arts," Stephan adds. "Individuals, corporations, foundations, volunteers, Nebraska Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and the University of Nebraska all join together to make the Lied Center one of the greatest performing arts centers in the world.”
In the meantime, the Lied will continue to find large and small ways to connect with the community, working to provide the joy, hope and comfort that come from great art.
As Stephan puts it, “The last season truly was the best of times and the worst of times, and we know we’ll emerge even stronger than before. It won’t be long before we’re all sharing a life-changing performance, an inspiring artist and a standing ovation together again. Can you imagine how joyful that day will be?”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!