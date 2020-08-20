Lied Center leads nation in reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 30, the Lied Center for Performing Arts hosted the first of a series of dance recitals for two local studios, with some of the performances bringing more than 500 people into the auditorium.

Shortly after the the recitals ended on Aug. 9, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln performing arts center received an unexpected congratulatory note.

“You're the first of the 17 Major University Presenters (MUPs) Consortium to reopen and to my knowledge might be the first major performing arts center in North America to welcome audiences indoors,” wrote Jerry Yoshitomi.

In mid-July, the Lied became one of the first, if not the first, venues to offer indoor theater since March, when the Angels Theater Company held its First Flight Festival in the Johnny Carson Theater.

“We weren’t intentionally trying to be the first,” said Executive Director Bill Stephan. “But you know, certainly as soon as we shut down in March, we were investigating the best steps and safety practices to prepare for when eventually we would reopen. We had so many disappointed families that are in our dance recitals every year, and they were eager to come back. So that was one of our factors, knowing those traditional dance recitals really wanted to come back.”