You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lied Center events canceled or rescheduled through April 16
View Comments
editor's pick

Lied Center events canceled or rescheduled through April 16

Lied Center

The Lied Center for Performing Arts

 Lincoln Journal Star file photo

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has canceled or rescheduled all major events through April 16.

The rescheduled events are:

* Super Diamond, originally March 13, rescheduled to June 27

* Michael Londra and Celtic Fire, originally March 17, rescheduled to July 18

* Kelli O’Hara, originally March 20, rescheduled to July 24

* Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!, originally March 22, rescheduled to March 9, 2021

* Boston Pops, originally April 5, rescheduled to Oct. 8

The canceled events are:

* Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s Wizard of Oz, scheduled for March 28-29

* Pippin, scheduled for April 1-11

* A Capella Live, scheduled for April 2

* Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, scheduled for April 11

* Air Play, scheduled for April 14

* Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, scheduled for April 28

The status of remaining Lied Center events, including “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” set for April 23-25; Jerry Seinfield, set for May 1; and Michael Feinstein, set for May 10, is yet to be determined.

Governor lowers public event limit to 10 people in Nebraska
Lincoln mayor declares local emergency; departments define changes in face of coronavirus
State officials recommend all 244 school districts close doors beginning Monday

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News