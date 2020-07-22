Lied Center announces 2020-21 season

• Side-splitting laughter courtesy of Dixie Longate’s Tupperware Party (Oct. 20-25) and The Capitol Steps (Sept. 27);

• The Nebraska premiere of Wisteria by Kwame Dawes (Sept. 24);

• Classical pianist Arnaldo Cohen (Oct. 19);

• Holiday cheer from Canadian Brass Christmas (Dec. 3);

• and more.

The new season will also bring a new focus on health and safety. All shows at the Lied through at least Jan. 16 will feature socially distanced seating that dramatically reduces the capacity of the auditorium. Most seats will be available in pairs, with a distance of six feet between each group of seats. There will be increased cleaning and sanitizing that meet or exceed UNL and health department guidance. In addition, the Lied has joined with UNL in requiring that face coverings be worn inside any campus building, including the theater.

The Lied is also adopting more comprehensive ticket flexibility than ever before, making all tickets fully refundable, right up until showtime.