Lied announces its fall season

That lineup includes five events originally set for this spring at Lied that were postponed due to the pandemic. They are Super Diamond, Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and Michael Feinstein.

The Lied will offer four musicals in the spring season -- “Come From Away,” “Madagascar: The Musical," “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and will feature two performances of the popular percussion show Stomp.

Returning to the Lied for a solo show, following his performance with the Mariinsky Orchestra will be Russian pianist Behzod Abduraimov. The season's second piano concert will feature twin sisters Christina and Michelle Naughton, known as the Naughton Duo.

The Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet will return to perform a program that includes Danny Elfman’s Lied co-commissioned piano quartet that debuted at the Lied in 2018.

The classical American Ballet Theater Studio Company, made up of young dancers who are starting their careers, Camille A. Brown and Dancers, who add hip-hop, jazz, tap and modern dance to ballet and the hard-to-classify, physically stunning Pilobolus, which is celebrating its 50th year, make up the 2021 spring dance programming.