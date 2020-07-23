Lied announces its fall season

Derrick Davis, who thrilled Lied Center for Performing Arts audiences last year as “The Phantom of the Opera,” will return to the Lincoln stage in October for “An Evening of Broadway” -- one of the highlights of the first half of the Lied’s 2020-21 season.
The fall portion of the season, which opens Sept. 10 with Step Afrika!, will be presented with socially distanced seating that will reduce the Lied’s capacity from 2,200 to just over 500.
The fall season will also include the rescheduled performance of Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara, one of Broadway’s biggest stars, and “On Broadway” an ensemble performance of hits from blockbusters like “Moulin Rouge,” “Hamilton,” “Six” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”
“We don't have a giant Broadway show, but we do have lots of great Broadway,” said Lied Executive Director Bill Stephen. “We've got three really phenomenal Broadway productions. We might have the best Broadway season in the nation. I haven't seen other people's Broadway lineup, but a lot of people don't have Broadway. Lincoln, Nebraska, has it.”
The 2020 fall schedule also includes four returning Lincoln favorites -- the political comedy troupe “The Capitol Steps,” who satirize elections and politics every two years, Brazilian-born pianist Arnold Cohen, Huntertones, a high-energy jazz/funk/rock/soul ensemble that was a hit at Jazz in June 2018, and a Christmas show from Canadian Brass.
The fall’s biggest show, with eight performances, will be "Dixie Longate’s Tupperware Party," the drag persona of actor, writer and comedian Kris Andersson, who, for 13 years, has been performing as a fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal, demonstrating alternative uses for Tupperware and selling the goods to the audience.
“It’s sold out all over the country and it's just hilarious,” Stephan said. “It's a fun comedy theatrical production. I love the NBC quote ‘not your grandmother's Tupperware party.’ And they do sell. She’s the No. 1 Tupperware salesperson in the world. I bought some Tupperware when I saw the show in Denver. I still have it. It's the ultimate adult sippy cup.”
Other shows in the fall lineup include Step Afrika!, an African American stepping ensemble, as well as illusionist Mike Super.
The final fall show is the Nebraska premiere of “Wisteria,” a collaborative narrative and musical that pays homage to the voices of women who lived during the Jim Crow era. “Wisteria” was developed by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor’s Professor of English Kwame Dawes and composer Keven Simmonds.
Tickets go on sale Monday.
The Lied Center also announced its spring 2021 season Thursday. Those shows are anticipated to be held at full capacity.
That lineup includes five events originally set for this spring at Lied that were postponed due to the pandemic. They are Super Diamond, Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and Michael Feinstein.
The Lied will offer four musicals in the spring season -- “Come From Away,” “Madagascar: The Musical," “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and will feature two performances of the popular percussion show Stomp.
Returning to the Lied for a solo show, following his performance with the Mariinsky Orchestra will be Russian pianist Behzod Abduraimov. The season's second piano concert will feature twin sisters Christina and Michelle Naughton, known as the Naughton Duo.
The Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet will return to perform a program that includes Danny Elfman’s Lied co-commissioned piano quartet that debuted at the Lied in 2018.
The classical American Ballet Theater Studio Company, made up of young dancers who are starting their careers, Camille A. Brown and Dancers, who add hip-hop, jazz, tap and modern dance to ballet and the hard-to-classify, physically stunning Pilobolus, which is celebrating its 50th year, make up the 2021 spring dance programming.
Vocalist Diane Schurr is the jazz representative on the Lied’s spring seasons, while comedy will come from Paula Poundstone and the “Monty Python of the music world,” the Mnozil Brass, which will make its Nebraska debut at Lied.
Pop performers in the spring will be The Modern Gentlemen, fresh off their stint backing Frankie Vallie as the Four Seasons, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Righteous Brothers.
Because it was forced to reschedule some of its fall 2020 programming to 2021, the Lied also announced five fall 2021 shows: Herbie Hancock, the Philadelphia Orchestra, Ajijaak on Turtle Island, Pat Metheny Side-Eye and Boston Pops on Tour.
Tickets for those shows won’t go on sale until next year.
