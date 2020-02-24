'Les Miserables' and 'The Band's Visit' top Lied Center's 2020-21 Broadway series

Jean Valjean was in Lincoln on Sunday to introduce the Lied Center for Performing Arts 2020-21 Glenn Korff Broadway series.
Well, not the real Valjean from Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel. Instead it was Nick Cartell, who just wrapped up 2½ years playing Valjean in the touring company of “Les Miserables,” one of seven musicals included in the Lied’s season.
“Les Miserables,” one of history’s most famous stories, has been made into 11 movies or TV mini-series, and the musical has been seen by more than 120 million people. So why go see it in April?
“From what I hear, it hasn’t played here in about 15 years,” Cartell said. “If you saw the original production here, you might remember the iconic turntable. That’s done. That’s gone away. What we’ve gained are these beautiful projections. Victor Hugo was not only an amazing author, but an incredible artist as well …
"They've used it (Hugo’s artwork) to create these beautiful projections. And it really helps to bring the audience into the world of 'Les Miserables.’ You will feel like you're marching down the streets of Paris at the end of Act One, off to the revolution.”
Throw in the classic songs and performances from a cast that will be led by Patrick Dunn as Valjean and, Cartell said, the musical will feel almost like a rock concert from the stage.
“Les Miserables” will be at the Lied Center from April 13-18, 2021, a far shorter run than last year’s two-week engagement of “The Phantom of the Opera,” the longest such engagement in Lied’s 30-year history.
This season, rather than have one very long running show, several of the musicals will run for nearly a week.
Here’s the series lineup:
“The Band’s Visit,” Oct. 21-25: This musical, which has won 10 Tony Awards, is an adaptation of a 2007 Israeli film that tells a touching story of an Egyptian police orchestra that travels to Israel to perform at the opening of an Arab Cultural Center, but ends up stranded in a remote desert town. The production will feature the lead actor from the film reprising his role on stage.
“Chicago,” Nov. 13-15: The winner of six Tonys, a Grammy and a Best Picture Oscar for the 2002 film version — and now the longest running American musical in Broadway history — "Chicago” tells a Jazz Age story based on the real-life murder trials of two Chicago women. It's packed with iconic songs, like “All That Jazz,” and features choreography originally created by the legendary Bob Fosse.
"Come from Away,” Jan. 19-23, 2021: This critically acclaimed, Tony Award-winning Canadian musical is set in the week following 9/11, delivering the true story of what happened when 38 planes carrying 7,000 travelers from around the world were unexpectedly grounded in tiny Gander, Newfoundland.
“STOMP," Feb. 20-21, 2021: The long-running percussion ensemble returns to the Lied Center for the first time since 2015, with sections of the show now updated and restructured and featuring the addition of a pair of new, full-scale routines.
“Madagascar the Musical,” Feb. 25-26, 2021: This musical adaptation of the hit animated film features Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and the plotting penguins as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to Madagascar.
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” March 26-27, 2021: Roald Dahl’s tale — known in the movies as “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” — comes to the stage with some from the film, a new score from the songwriters of “Hairspray” and, of course, the Oompa Loompas.
Broadway season ticket packages start at $186 and go on sale at 11 a.m. March 2. Packages include the same seats to all five main Broadway productions as well as the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the two add-on productions — "STOMP” and “Madagascar the Musical.”
Tickets will be available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at the Lied Center box office, 301 N. 12th St.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott