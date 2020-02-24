'Les Miserables' and 'The Band's Visit' top Lied Center's 2020-21 Broadway series

Jean Valjean was in Lincoln on Sunday to introduce the Lied Center for Performing Arts 2020-21 Glenn Korff Broadway series.

Well, not the real Valjean from Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel. Instead it was Nick Cartell, who just wrapped up 2½ years playing Valjean in the touring company of “Les Miserables,” one of seven musicals included in the Lied’s season.

“Les Miserables,” one of history’s most famous stories, has been made into 11 movies or TV mini-series, and the musical has been seen by more than 120 million people. So why go see it in April?

“From what I hear, it hasn’t played here in about 15 years,” Cartell said. “If you saw the original production here, you might remember the iconic turntable. That’s done. That’s gone away. What we’ve gained are these beautiful projections. Victor Hugo was not only an amazing author, but an incredible artist as well …

"They've used it (Hugo’s artwork) to create these beautiful projections. And it really helps to bring the audience into the world of 'Les Miserables.’ You will feel like you're marching down the streets of Paris at the end of Act One, off to the revolution.”