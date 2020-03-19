L. Kent Wolgamott: Broadway is dark tonight -- finding arts and entertainment in the pandemic

"Broadway is dark tonight,” as John Reznick sang 20 years ago. So are the Lied Center and Bourbon Theatre, Sheldon Museum of Art and the Grand Cinema, all shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Reznick wasn’t singing about the Great White Way on the Goo Goo Dolls hit. Rather, “Broadway” is a song of cultural displacement, a reflection on the strip of bars on Broadway in Buffalo, New York, where Reznick grew up, that had transformed for the next generation, leaving the former inhabitants uncertain, lost and alone.
Those feelings are undoubtedly shared by many, who are confined under “house arrest without the ankle bracelet” And they almost certainly be reflected in the songs, paintings, video, comedy and other art that will emerge from the pandemic.
For art reflects -- and comments on -- individual lives and society. And, in “normal” times, it connects the society as well, something most easily seen at concerts, where hundreds to 100,000 share a musical experience. And that connection is also one of the reasons movies are best seen in theaters.
The movies and concerts are gone now and for who knows how long. The entertainment industry appears to be betting for about six weeks. It might be shorter, but it could be far longer.
But we can still find arts, broadly defined, from our homes.
Some will come mediated by a screen -- be it TV, streaming services, YouTube or the live shows streamed on websites, Facebook and other platforms that musicians around the country are presenting.
Thursday, for example, “Luck Presents: ‘Til Further Notice,'” is a bunch of short sets by Willie Nelson and friends, like Nathaniel Rateliff, playing in their homes, making up in the only way possible for the cancellation of the Luck Reunion, the annual show held at Nelson’s Texas ranch during South By Southwest.
That show was free. But a tip jar was set up to send the performers a little money. Which is what streaming shows that will almost certainly proliferate the longer the pandemic lasts are intended to do -- provide a little income for the musicians who lost almost all they were going to make when the clubs and concert halls shutdown.
Less mediated, so to speak, is recorded music. Streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music make most of the recorded music ever available at the click of a mouse, touch of a screen or voice command to Siri or Alexa. Or, there’s that shelf of records or stack of CDs that haven’t been played in awhile.
And records will continue to be released -- and will be instantly available to stream or buy. That, for example, includes “Homegrown,” Neil Young’s legendary “lost” album that will be out April 24. It, by the way, is great.
Then there are books, literature, something to read that isn’t coronavirus or internet hokum.
Truisms like “We’ll get through this” and “Americans are tough and resilient” are increasingly common parlance. And they are, by definition, true. But things won’t be the same when the pandemic is over.
We might learn that, after a couple months off, sports, which, for spectators, is entertainment, isn’t as important as we thought it was.
Or the forced streaming might already increase prevalent notion that movies don’t need to be seen on the big screen with others, accelerating the decline in theater attendance.
Or, after the economic hit that is coming to all of us, paying hundreds of dollars for concert tickets may simply be too much.
But at some point, hopefully sooner rather than later, the lights will come back on, doors will open, pictures will flicker on the silver screens and and performers take the stages.
Broadway won’t be dark forever.
