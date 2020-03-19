L. Kent Wolgamott: Broadway is dark tonight -- finding arts and entertainment in the pandemic

Some will come mediated by a screen -- be it TV, streaming services, YouTube or the live shows streamed on websites, Facebook and other platforms that musicians around the country are presenting.

Thursday, for example, “Luck Presents: ‘Til Further Notice,'” is a bunch of short sets by Willie Nelson and friends, like Nathaniel Rateliff, playing in their homes, making up in the only way possible for the cancellation of the Luck Reunion, the annual show held at Nelson’s Texas ranch during South By Southwest.

That show was free. But a tip jar was set up to send the performers a little money. Which is what streaming shows that will almost certainly proliferate the longer the pandemic lasts are intended to do -- provide a little income for the musicians who lost almost all they were going to make when the clubs and concert halls shutdown.

Less mediated, so to speak, is recorded music. Streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music make most of the recorded music ever available at the click of a mouse, touch of a screen or voice command to Siri or Alexa. Or, there’s that shelf of records or stack of CDs that haven’t been played in awhile.