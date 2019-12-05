Joining forces: Community Playhouse collaborates with La Crosse, Wisconsin, to stretch the budget for 'Frozen Jr.'

Welcome to the age of collaboration, community-theater style.
When a cast of 46 takes the Lincoln Community Playhouse stage over the next three weekends for its production of "Frozen Jr.," the elaborate costumes will be immediately noticed.
That can be credited to the teamwork of two Midwestern playhouses.
You see, one of the first calls Morrie Enders made when he learned the Lincoln Community Playhouse was doing "Frozen Jr." was to his old costume designer in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
To his surprise, Theresa Smerud told him the La Crosse Community Theatre, which Enders led from 1987-2005, was doing the same show next June.
The more they talked, the more it made sense for them to join forces again.
"We thought pooling our resources would make it spectacular," Enders said. "... Our budget for a youth musical might spike to $1,500, but by cooperating with another theater, the costume for 'Frozen Jr.' is more like $5,000."
The costumes were created to be adjustable. When Lincoln is done with them, they'll be shipped to La Crosse. After that, the costumes will be rented to other community theaters, with the proceeds being split.
"This is the first time either of us has done something like this," Smerud said. "This is a smart thing to do. Let's build a wheel and see if this works, while sharing our budgets together. ... Would we consider doing this again? I would definitely. It's a very feasible thing, and our kiddos deserve this kind of production.
"This kind of collaboration brings the production value up to snuff."
Enders said the end result will be dramatic.
"They're epic," said Enders, giving all the credit to Smerud, who has made two trips to Lincoln to Smerud.
One group of characters, he said, each have eight pieces to their costumes for a 3-minute scene.
"Add in the snowman and a reindeer and oh my," Enders said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino