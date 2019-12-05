Joining forces: Community Playhouse collaborates with La Crosse, Wisconsin, to stretch the budget for 'Frozen Jr.'

The costumes were created to be adjustable. When Lincoln is done with them, they'll be shipped to La Crosse. After that, the costumes will be rented to other community theaters, with the proceeds being split.

"This is the first time either of us has done something like this," Smerud said. "This is a smart thing to do. Let's build a wheel and see if this works, while sharing our budgets together. ... Would we consider doing this again? I would definitely. It's a very feasible thing, and our kiddos deserve this kind of production.

"This kind of collaboration brings the production value up to snuff."

Enders said the end result will be dramatic.

"They're epic," said Enders, giving all the credit to Smerud, who has made two trips to Lincoln to Smerud.

One group of characters, he said, each have eight pieces to their costumes for a 3-minute scene.

"Add in the snowman and a reindeer and oh my," Enders said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.