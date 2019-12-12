Joe Machi's comedy might make you uncomfortable. That's one of his goals. The other is to make you laugh — and you will

Machi has always been funny even though he never planned on entering comedy. After graduating from Penn State, he took a job as a customer service manager for a supermarket chain.

A short stint as a human resources assistant led to his decision to give standup comedy a try. He moved to New York in 2006 and -- just like that -- a comedy career was launched.

In 2010, he won first place in the Emerging Comics contest at the New York Underground Comedy Festival, and was also named a finalist at the NY’s Funniest Person Competition.

His brand of comedy is interesting because he talks about what he thinks is funny -- and not what he thinks an audience will deem to be funny.

"I have no theme," he said. "It's whatever I think is funny. I tend to have a morbid sense of humor at times. If you can remember jokes are jokes ... you'll be OK."

This might be his first trip to Lincoln, but he's no stranger to Nebraska. He took the stage a few years ago at Norfolk's Great American Comedy Festival and took great pride in performing in the hometown of Johnny Carson, one of his comedic idols.

"It was a blast," he said. "It was cool being the only game in town for live entertainment. It seemed like they appreciated it and the whole community was involved."

