Jerry Seinfeld returning to Lied Center in May

Jerry Seinfeid will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on May 8 for his first Lincoln performance in five years.
America’s King of Comedy last played Lied at a sold-out January 2015 show. The May engagement will be his fourth Lied Center appearance and his fifth Lincoln show, his first taking place at The Royal Grove on Feb. 25, 1988.
At that time, Seinfeld was a successful stand-up comedian, thanks to regular appearances on Johnny Carson’s “The Tonight Show,” “Late Night with David Letterman” and a 1987 HBO special.
“It’s really not that many people,” Seinfeld told the Journal Star at the time. “If you were on prime time once, you’d probably get seen by more people in one shot than would see me in a whole year doing the late night shows and cable.”
Two years later, Seinfeld indeed was seen by millions when his self-titled NBC show about “nothing” made its NBC debut. By the time he returned to Lincoln for a 1993 Lied Center show, “Seinfeld” was a hit, finishing No. 25 in the Nielsen ratings that year, then jumping to No. 3 the next season.
You have free articles remaining.
When he next returned to Lincoln, in 2004, “Seinfeld” had been off the air for six years. But the show, one of the most popular comedies in television history, continues to run in syndication today.
Post “Seinfeld,” he has returned to stand-up, where he’s the world's most popular touring comedian. His tour sits at No. 16 on this month’s Pollstar ranking of the world’s top-grossing tours -- the only comedian on the list.
His most recent projects have been for Netflix -- the 2017 stand-up special “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and the Emmy-nominated, critically acclaimed web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which has garnered more than 100 million views.
Tickets for Seinfeld’s Lied Center show start at $55 and will go on sale at 11 a.m. March 13. Tickets will be available at liedcenter.org or by phone at 402-472-4747.
Upcoming shows in Lincoln and nearby
Blake Shelton - March 12
Lumineers - March 14
Alice Cooper and Lita Ford - April 7
Billie Eilish - April 17
Dan + Shay - April 18
Cher - April 20
Brantley Gilbert - April 30
Jerry Seinfeld - May 8
Elton John - June 9
Justin Bieber - June 16
The Goo Goo Dolls - Aug. 1
Rascal Flatts - Aug. 1
Chicago - Aug. 5
Maroon 5 - Aug. 6
Nickelback -- Aug. 9
The Weeknd - Aug. 23
The Black Crowes - Aug. 28
Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers - Sept. 8
Chris Stapleton - Oct. 17
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott