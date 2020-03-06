You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Jerry Seinfeld returning to Lied Center in May
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Jerry Seinfeld returning to Lied Center in May

{{featured_button_text}}
Jerry Seinfeld - May 8

Jerry Seinfeld will be at the Lied Center on May 8.

 Courtesy photo

Jerry Seinfeid will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on May 8 for his first Lincoln performance in five years.

America’s King of Comedy last played Lied at a sold-out January 2015 show. The May engagement will be his fourth Lied Center appearance and his fifth Lincoln show, his first taking place at The Royal Grove on Feb. 25, 1988.

Review: Seinfeld 'distracts' Lied crowd with usual funny commentary

At that time, Seinfeld was a successful stand-up comedian, thanks to regular appearances on Johnny Carson’s “The Tonight Show,” “Late Night with David Letterman” and a 1987 HBO special.

“It’s really not that many people,” Seinfeld told the Journal Star at the time. “If you were on prime time once, you’d probably get seen by more people in one shot than would see me in a whole year doing the late night shows and cable.”

Two years later, Seinfeld indeed was seen by millions when his self-titled NBC show about “nothing” made its NBC debut. By the time he returned to Lincoln for a 1993 Lied Center show, “Seinfeld” was a hit, finishing No. 25 in the Nielsen ratings that year, then jumping to No. 3 the next season.

When he next returned to Lincoln, in 2004, “Seinfeld” had been off the air for six years. But the show, one of the most popular comedies in television history, continues to run in syndication today.

Post “Seinfeld,” he has returned to stand-up, where he’s the world's most popular touring comedian. His tour sits at No. 16 on this month’s Pollstar ranking of the world’s top-grossing tours -- the only comedian on the list.

Podcaster Joe Rogan to bring stand-up show to Lincoln

His most recent projects have been for Netflix -- the 2017 stand-up special “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and the Emmy-nominated, critically acclaimed web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which has garnered more than 100 million views.

Tickets for Seinfeld’s Lied Center show start at $55 and will go on sale at 11 a.m. March 13. Tickets will be available at liedcenter.org or by phone at 402-472-4747.

Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from March 6 - 13

Upcoming shows in Lincoln and nearby

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News