Jerry Seinfeld returning to Lied Center in May

Jerry Seinfeid will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on May 8 for his first Lincoln performance in five years.

America’s King of Comedy last played Lied at a sold-out January 2015 show. The May engagement will be his fourth Lied Center appearance and his fifth Lincoln show, his first taking place at The Royal Grove on Feb. 25, 1988.

At that time, Seinfeld was a successful stand-up comedian, thanks to regular appearances on Johnny Carson’s “The Tonight Show,” “Late Night with David Letterman” and a 1987 HBO special.

“It’s really not that many people,” Seinfeld told the Journal Star at the time. “If you were on prime time once, you’d probably get seen by more people in one shot than would see me in a whole year doing the late night shows and cable.”

Two years later, Seinfeld indeed was seen by millions when his self-titled NBC show about “nothing” made its NBC debut. By the time he returned to Lincoln for a 1993 Lied Center show, “Seinfeld” was a hit, finishing No. 25 in the Nielsen ratings that year, then jumping to No. 3 the next season.

