Jeanne Kern — a writer, actress and traveler — is still going strong

Staying busy is the key, Jeanne said.

“You do stuff like that and your brain just keeps going because it’s so wowed with all the new experiences,” she said.

Never quit acting

Growing up in Leavenworth, she parlayed a love of the stage to become a theater major at the University of Kansas. And while her undergraduate experience was dominated by various plays and productions, she still took every opportunity she could to get to Allen Fieldhouse to watch Wilt Chamberlain play basketball.

“It was a very exciting time to be at the University of Kansas,” she said.

And the acting was equally exhilarating, she said.

An example of that came when her drama group agreed to do Shakespeare’s “Othello” at nearby Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary, which she remembered being “kind of scary” because the distance from the small stage to the front row was just a couple of feet.

As it turned out, the audience, literally captive, was captivated.