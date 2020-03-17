Jeanne Kern — a writer, actress and traveler — is still going strong

After 32 years of teaching high school English, speech and drama in a little town near Houston, Jeanne Kern knew that moment when it was time to get out of the profession.
It was 1995 and up until that point, she had truly enjoyed her role in molding young minds. And then suddenly, it was no longer fun.
“That last year, I realized that the students weren’t entertaining me like I insisted, so I thought it was time (to retire),” said Kern, the native of Leavenworth, Kansas, now living in Lincoln.
Was there ever a second of doubt about her decision?
She laughs at the notion.
“It took me about two minutes to get right into the spirit of retirement,” Kern said. “The biggest joy was watching the school bus go by in the morning and I wasn’t following it. It still delights me.”
What's next?
It never dawned on Kern that there might be uncertainty — that what’s-next conundrum — about ending a long career. Her life has always been filled with myriad hobbies and pastimes. From acting to writing to travel. No longer having a clock to punch, a place to be and responsibilities to meet each day have only given her more time to delve into those areas of interest.
What were hobbies quickly became passions. A few years later, she married national volleyball guru Rich Kern.
That's a story in itself, she says. In 2001, Rich proposed just before they were to leave for the NCAA Volleyball Final Four in San Diego. After matches on Thursday, he came up with a spur-of-the-moment idea to take a short flight to Las Vegas on Friday to get married.
After running to city hall to get a license and taking the recommendation of the fella driving the taxi — his name was Joe — they got married.
"We were back in San Diego by lunch," she said.
And the Final Four has been an annual trip ever since.
"When I married him, I didn't know squat about volleyball," said Jeanne, who is something of a renaissance woman.
She’s a published author who is in the process of shopping another romance novel to publishers. She and Rich sign up for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and, while Rich has his volleyball website to keep him busy much of the year, Jeanne still finds time to take on an occasional acting role for one of Lincoln’s community theaters.
Spanning the globe
They also share a love for travel.
Jeanne has been to 49 states (Hawaii is still on her go-to list), every continent and more than 40 countries.
“I think you have to keep curious and have new experiences," she said. “You have to keep doing different things.”
Variety, after all, is the spice of life.
“We travel a great deal,” she said. “That’s something that keeps me going.”
The globetrotting highlights usually center around animals, another one of her loves. She’s walked on a safari with her hands on the back of a lion, she’s been up close to gray whales and rhinos and has ridden through India on an elephant. She’s traversed the tall grass and has climbed a volcano to stand with mountain gorillas.
Oh there's more — like whitewater rafting in Costa Rica, mushing sled dogs in Manitoba, Canada, and hanging out on Alaskan glaciers. This is a woman — a couple, really — that's on the move.
"We've been fortunate to be able to make these trips," said Rich, who retired from his job as a civil engineer with the Department of Natural Resources in 2010. "We absolutely love it. It took me about a day to get used to it.
"I didn't get much done on that first day. I said, 'Oh well, there's always tomorrow.'"
He devotes his time to his volleyball website, while playing pickleball three times a week and table tennis five times a week.
Staying busy is the key, Jeanne said.
“You do stuff like that and your brain just keeps going because it’s so wowed with all the new experiences,” she said.
Never quit acting
Growing up in Leavenworth, she parlayed a love of the stage to become a theater major at the University of Kansas. And while her undergraduate experience was dominated by various plays and productions, she still took every opportunity she could to get to Allen Fieldhouse to watch Wilt Chamberlain play basketball.
“It was a very exciting time to be at the University of Kansas,” she said.
And the acting was equally exhilarating, she said.
An example of that came when her drama group agreed to do Shakespeare’s “Othello” at nearby Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary, which she remembered being “kind of scary” because the distance from the small stage to the front row was just a couple of feet.
As it turned out, the audience, literally captive, was captivated.
“You dream of what it must have been like in Shakespeare’s days. These were the groundlings and they knew what was going on,” she said. “It was like a huge melodrama. They cheered for the hero. They booed the villain. Only it was the other way around this time. They liked the villain a whole lot better than the hero until the end.”
Kern was playing the title character, who, in the last scene, is contemplating killing his wife because Iago is driving him mad with jealousy. And just when the scene was about to reach its climax — to kill or not to kill — one of the prisoners in the audience stole the show by yelling, “Don’t do it buddy, they’ll send you to Leavenworth.”
Everyone in the room — actors included — laughed. And soon, everyone in the country learned of it because the incident was picked up by United Press International and carried to every newspaper in the country.
The undergraduate experience launched her to acting stints in Texas, Kansas, Illinois, Colorado, New Orleans and, most recently, to Lincoln, where she has had some prominent roles in various productions.
She has been a part of 12 productions at the Lincoln Community Playhouse since 2004 and has been a part of several more with the Nebraska Repertory Theatre and TADA Productions, including the leading role in “Driving Miss Daisy.”
Her most recent role, Lady Bracknell in the Playhouse’s production of “The Importance of Being Earnest,” Oscar Wilde’s satirical story of sincerity and honesty, afforded her the chance to say all of the things most of us are thinking, but don’t have the gumption to actually voice.
“She’s really a pretty horrible person. … She has opinions on everything, which of course are Oscar Wilde’s opinions on society, rules, romance and everything — death, money, religion,” Kern said. “He puts those words in Lady Bracknell’s mouth.”
She dubbed herself Wilde’s spokesperson and crushed the role.
“While I hope there are many more roles in her future, this role is certainly a capstone kind of part,” said Playhouse Executive Director Morrie Enders. “As I watched her in rehearsals, I thought ‘Jeanne Kern is Lincoln’s Maggie Smith.’”
Smith, an English actress, has enjoyed a theatrical career that has spanned 68 years and various mediums, including the stage and film.
Kern is loving it all — still going strong, even if she herself wonders sometimes how that’s possible.
“I would have thought that I couldn’t do this 10 years ago, but I still am,” she said. “People ask me to do things and I’m going to give it a good shot. It gets harder. I do sag a little bit, but with acting, you get to be somebody else and that somebody else isn’t 80.”
