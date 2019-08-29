Kris Covi, who bills himself as Nebraska's second-tallest comic — we don't know who the tallest is — will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at James Arthur Vineyards.
The 6-foot-8 Covi, who tells stories about life in Nebraska as an ultra-tall "freak" (who didn't play basketball), has a show that is suitable for people of all ages.
He will take part in the winery's regular series: "A Night of Comedy."
Covi is the winner of several comedy competitions, including the 2014 Great American Comedy Festival (amateur). He placed second at the Presidential Comedy Festival and was a finalist out of 450 comics in the World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas. He is a regular at the Omaha Funny Bone and can be seen at clubs and corporate events around the country.
Tickets are $20 per person and includes a glass of wine. For reservations, go to jamesarthurvineyards.com and click on the "events" tab. Or call 402-783-5255.
James Arthur Vineyards is Nebraska's oldest operating winery, located just east of Raymond.