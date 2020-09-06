Italian water circus sets up shop in Gateway Mall parking lot

"Even if it was the same show we'd come again. It was awesome," Houston said.

Cirque Italia's theme this year is pirates and mermaids. Sarah Kessler, public relations and media representative for Cirque Italia, said audience members will be taken through a pirate adventure.

"It's the same kind of acts, but it tells a story. It takes people through an awesome pirate experience with aerial acts," Kessler said. "Everyone like pirates and mermaids."

Despite the weekend heat, Houston's family committed to wearing masks to the show in accordance with the city's mask mandate. Cirque Italia's website stated its commitment to following CDC recommendations with requiring masks for all attendees over the age of 3 and putting a 6-foot distance between attendees.

Kessler said Cirque Italia has been following each city's regulations with indoor and outdoor events, which meant reducing its seating capacity to 25% for its Lincoln performances.

"We had to take out bleachers and make our aisles wider. We now have a 1,000-people capacity," Kessler said.