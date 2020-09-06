Italian water circus sets up shop in Gateway Mall parking lot

With less than a month left of summer, families were able to get in another activity this weekend by attending Cirque Italia's water circus show in the old Sears parking lot at Gateway Mall.
The show, which is a traveling water circus with performances including contortion, magic, archery and aerialists on a 35,000-gallon water stage, kicked off late last week and will hold two shows on Labor Day.
Haley Houston, a Lincoln resident attending the 1:30 p.m. show on Saturday with her four children, sister and mother, said they were excited about the chance to attend after most events this summer were canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's nice to go do something after they haven't been able to (enjoy their summer)," she said.
Cirque Italia was established by Manuel Rebecchi in 2012. Rebecchi was born in Italy and created Cirque Italia in honor of his late aunt Moira Orfei’s famous circus in Europe, “Circo Moira Orfei." Instead of maintaining the tradition of using performing animals, Rebecchi introduced a new circus tradition by featuring human performers.
"We love it because there are no animals, it's just people," Houston said.
Houston said her family had previously attended Cirque Italia's show at the Lancaster Event Center in 2017. She said her family enjoyed the show in comparison to other circus performances.
"Even if it was the same show we'd come again. It was awesome," Houston said.
Cirque Italia's theme this year is pirates and mermaids. Sarah Kessler, public relations and media representative for Cirque Italia, said audience members will be taken through a pirate adventure.
"It's the same kind of acts, but it tells a story. It takes people through an awesome pirate experience with aerial acts," Kessler said. "Everyone like pirates and mermaids."
Despite the weekend heat, Houston's family committed to wearing masks to the show in accordance with the city's mask mandate. Cirque Italia's website stated its commitment to following CDC recommendations with requiring masks for all attendees over the age of 3 and putting a 6-foot distance between attendees.
Kessler said Cirque Italia has been following each city's regulations with indoor and outdoor events, which meant reducing its seating capacity to 25% for its Lincoln performances.
"We had to take out bleachers and make our aisles wider. We now have a 1,000-people capacity," Kessler said.
Heather Parde, a Diller resident, drove more than an hour with her 10-year-old daughter, Ryleigh, to watch the show. Parde said she read about Cirque Italia on Facebook and decided to check out the event as a Saturday outing. She said her daughter Ryleigh is involved in gymnastics and was interested in seeing the acrobats.
"I want to see the performers that use the strings that you have to wrap your body around," Ryleigh said.
Parde said she was excited her and Ryleigh could attend this event that is not too far from their home.
Kessler said the performers are excited to have shows again after taking a break because of COVID-19.
"This is a generational type of job; many (of the performers) come from circus families. That’s all they know. If we don’t have something running, they have no jobs," Kessler said.
