Dial up Lewis Black and ask the innocent ice breaker “how are you doing today?” and you get this:
“It just gets better every day. When I was a child, when I thought about how it was going to turn out, it’s so much better than I imagined. To see us build on what it was then is amazing. To be able to turn on the TV and watch natural catastrophes all over the world and nobody seems to care. That’s amazing.”
So began a half-hour conversation with the ranting comedian who’ll bring his stand-up to the Lied Center for Performing Arts Friday.
Black, 71, became the nation’s ranter-in-chief 23 years ago, when the comic, who had begun his career as playwright, got offered a slot on “The Daily Show,” a three-minute segment that outlasted the show’s first host, Jon Stewart and continues under Trevor Noah.
But it took Black, who started doing stand-up in 1980, a little while to figure out that his success wouldn't be predicated on doing standard punchline comedy about sex and daily hassles. He needed to learn what he was good at.
“You’re basically trying to express yourself in the way you’re the funniest,” he said. “I’m the funniest when I’m angry. My mother was angry, so a get a little from her. My dad was quieter and he was sharp. I get a little from him, too. ... I’m not a great joke writer. But when I’m in the midst of my angry punditry, they think that I’m funny.”
He also had to learn how to do the rants in front of an audience as well.
“When I first started yelling on stage, I’d turn my back to the audience,” Black said. “I was afraid it would be too loud. But then I figured out that you yell at the audience. The yelling and the rants make the tension. The laughter is the release.”
So how do you come up with a rant?
“The hard part is to make it entertaining,” Black said. “It’s been hard to figure out what I should be addressing at this point, really for the last eight years
“Partly it’s what makes me angry. Partly it’s a good story. Every time I do a special -- which I’ve fallen behind on -- it’s the arc of the whole story. I try to take people through the whole story, that helps shape it.”
Generally, Black said, the rants come when he wakes up and takes a look at a newspaper. At the time of our interview a couple weeks ago, he’d been out of town for a few days and had a stack of New York Times on the table. As he talked, he would pull one out, unfold it and take a glance.
“Here’s one -- the Supreme Court basically didn’t come down on gerrymandering, which is appalling,” Black said. “You don’t let the people who run the government decide who’s going to vote. You don’t let them make districts that guarantee a Republican or a Democrat will be elected. You don’t get to do that. I’ve been against gerrymandering since I learned about it in civics class. This just makes me mad again.”
He could have been off on a rant. But we needed to talk about the show, which now is followed by an online discussion between Black and the audience.
“I wanted to a Q and A,” he said. “ I felt the end of the show needed something. You can’t do a Q and A in a big theater. My tour manager discovered we could do it. … It started like any kind of pilot -- like television in 1948, only we’re going on the internet.”
He’s also been soliciting rants from his fans -- and each show’s prospective audience -- for a few years.
“The show’s now about the community I’m in,” Black said. “So when I come to Lincoln, I’ll ask people to send in their rants and anything else they want to say about their city. They can yell about anything they’d like in Lincoln.”
Black will read a rant or two at the Lied Center and also is likely to take some shots at Nebraska and its politicians -- Sen. Ben Sasse, he says, is a “real piece of work.”
“It’s evolved into a show written by the city and state I’m coming to,” Black said. “I’ve been doing rants for years. Now it’s their chance.”
Rants can be submitted on Black’s website -- lewisblack.com -- under the “Live Lewis” tab.
A few other choice, slightly expurgated Black observations to get Lincoln warmed up for what should be a hilarious Friday night:
* On fake News:
“There’s no such thing as fake news. The reason we know it’s not fake news is people in the news are not that creative. They point at something and say, ‘that’s what happened.’ They’re not clever enough to make things up to fit an agenda.”
Those who yell about fake news -- Black’s talking specifically about the guy in the White House -- aren’t doing anything remotely new. The president has just coined a new term to try to discount news he doesn't like.
“They’ve been trying to do that for years," he said. "They says its biased or part of a conspiracy. It’s absurd. It’s whatever reflects your point of view that’s real news and whatever doesn’t is fake.”
* On why Congress worked until a decade or so ago:
“One of the reasons that it worked back then is people in Congress were drunks. You get together for some drinks and pretty soon somebody’s saying, your idea is better than mine. Let’s do something with it.”
* On the Congress’s inability to get anything done on important issues, most pressingly, health care:
“We’ve got a health care crisis and we’re not going to figure it out because we’re worried about profits?" Black said. "Really? Things have changed and we have to come to grips with the change and we won’t. We’re so far behind now. We’re doing this like like a 10th grader getting ready for a final exam. 'I can get this done at 10 p.m., the night before, right after soccer practice.'”
* On whether he thought he’d ever see a president worse than Richard Nixon:
“I didn’t think that was a possibility," he said. "But we’ve got one now. I also didn’t think the Congress would actually end up being worse than Nixon.”