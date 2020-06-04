International juried print show to open at Lux and Constellation Studios Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Surface Impressions,” an international juried print exhibition, will open Friday at Constellation Studio and the Lux Center for the Arts.

Selected by juror Mark Pacale, the Janet and Craig Duchossois curator of prints and drawings at the Art Institute of Chicago, the exhibition includes 71 works from 59 national and international artists.

The prints will be divided between Constellation Studio and Lux, which will display most of them.

The prints use relief-printing processes of woodcut, linoleum block, wood engraving, letterpress, and new technologies, including laser cutting, hence the name “Surface Impressions.”

Selected from an open call for entries, the works in what organizers plan to be the inaugural biennial exhibition focus on the role of the relief print as a means of cultural critique and exploration, of this ancient process but newly invigorated discipline as it is practiced and defined by today's artists.

Appointments for First Friday viewing at Constellation Studios can be made by calling 402-438-0049 or email: karen@constellation-studios.net

One-hour appointments will be available at Lux from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday. Visitors are asked to wear masks and to practice safe social distancing.