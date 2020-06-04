International juried print show to open at Lux and Constellation Studios Friday

“Surface Impressions,” an international juried print exhibition, will open Friday at Constellation Studio and the Lux Center for the Arts.
Selected by juror Mark Pacale, the Janet and Craig Duchossois curator of prints and drawings at the Art Institute of Chicago, the exhibition includes 71 works from 59 national and international artists.
The prints will be divided between Constellation Studio and Lux, which will display most of them.
The prints use relief-printing processes of woodcut, linoleum block, wood engraving, letterpress, and new technologies, including laser cutting, hence the name “Surface Impressions.”
Selected from an open call for entries, the works in what organizers plan to be the inaugural biennial exhibition focus on the role of the relief print as a means of cultural critique and exploration, of this ancient process but newly invigorated discipline as it is practiced and defined by today's artists.
Appointments for First Friday viewing at Constellation Studios can be made by calling 402-438-0049 or email: karen@constellation-studios.net
One-hour appointments will be available at Lux from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday. Visitors are asked to wear masks and to practice safe social distancing.
Masks will be available for a small donation. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed into the center at a time. Reservations can be made at luxcenter.org.
Other programming in conjunction with “Surface Impressions" includes a June 11 curator talk with Pascale livestreamed on the Lux Facebook page. In addition, there will be a “Coffee with the Curators," Pascale and Susan Soriente, on June 13 via Zoom and workshops and a steamroller printing demonstration later this summer.
Hannah Huston to open Lied Live Online
Vocalist Hannah Huston, the Lincoln preschool teacher who became a finalist on “The Voice,” on Friday will be the first Lied Live Online performance in a livestream series planned through June.
The series will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Fridays on the Lied Center Facebook page. A special performance of the Kerfuffle Puppet Jam is set for June 18.
The schedule is:
Friday: Hannah Huston
June 12: Nebraska Brass
June 18: Kerfuffle Puppet Jam
June 19: The Bottle Tops
June 26: Jason Michael Webb
Jazz in June livestreaming postponed
The initial performance of the 29th season of Jazz in June, forced online by the coronavirus, has been postponed until July.
Mesonjixx, the soul-jazz group led by Mary Lawson, had been slated to perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, broadcast on the Jazz in June Facebook page from a Lincoln studio. But it had to be postponed because of the ongoing protests and possible curfew in Omaha.
“Several of the artists are based in Omaha and would be unable to return home prior to the 8 p.m. curfew,” Jazz in June coordinator Spencer Munson wrote in a text message. “In consultation with the artists, (the concert) has been postponed to July. 7.
The annual monthlong series of weekly jazz performances, usually held outside Sheldon Museum of Art, will now begin Tuesday with Andrew Wray, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student drummer and composer who performs electronic jazz.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
