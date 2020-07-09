Homegrown Theatre Camp takes shape in an online world

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mackenzie Davenport spent last year directing the Haymarket Theatre's summer camp and trying to think of ways to make it more inclusive.

Typical theater camps can cost hundreds of dollars, which "excludes a lot of kids from taking part," said Davenport, a Lincoln High graduate who is a junior at Nebraska Wesleyan University. "In the arts, diversity is so important."

So long before Zoom meetings and FaceTime conversations became the new virus-imposed normal, Davenport was devising a way to create an online theater camp.

With the help of Blixt Locally Grown, a Nebraska-based nonprofit dedicated to the arts, Davenport developed the Homegrown Theatre Camp.

It just so happens that by the time it got up and running, the world had been forced into online alternatives. The camp, held exclusively online via YouTube and its website, offers a series of free virtual camps, giving students the tools needed to present their own plays at home this summer.

Unlike much of the virtual theater education programming being offered this summer, Homegrown Theatre Camp is not conducted on Zoom, which allows rehearsals to happen at any time.