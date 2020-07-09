You are the owner of this article.
Homegrown Theatre Camp takes shape in an online world
Homegrown Theatre Camp takes shape in an online world

Mackenzie Davenport spent last year directing the Haymarket Theatre's summer camp and trying to think of ways to make it more inclusive.

Typical theater camps can cost hundreds of dollars, which "excludes a lot of kids from taking part," said Davenport, a Lincoln High graduate who is a junior at Nebraska Wesleyan University. "In the arts, diversity is so important."

So long before Zoom meetings and FaceTime conversations became the new virus-imposed normal, Davenport was devising a way to create an online theater camp.

With the help of Blixt Locally Grown, a Nebraska-based nonprofit dedicated to the arts, Davenport developed the Homegrown Theatre Camp.

It just so happens that by the time it got up and running, the world had been forced into online alternatives. The camp, held exclusively online via YouTube and its website, offers a series of free virtual camps, giving students the tools needed to present their own plays at home this summer.

Unlike much of the virtual theater education programming being offered this summer, Homegrown Theatre Camp is not conducted on Zoom, which allows rehearsals to happen at any time.

Each play can be produced with materials that can be found around the house and is designed to be performed by one to four campers.

"In times of stress or trouble, a creative outlet can be an effective way to express their feeling and exercise control," Davenport said. "We're giving kids the structure they need to create a play, but with the creative freedom to make it their own."

The website features a way to download the script and provides online tutelage from Davenport and a staff of camp workers.

The material for the first play, "Sword in the Stone," will be made available Monday. That includes the script and rehearsal videos.

Other plays on the summer schedule include "Alice in Wonderland," and "Peter Pan."

"The theme of young people creating this opportunity for other young people is really exciting to us," said Petra Wahlqvist, the president and co-founder of Blixt Locally Grown.

The camp is supported by the Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the Pearle Francis Finigan Foundation, as well as through private and corporate donations.

For more information, visit homegrowntheatrecamp.org.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

