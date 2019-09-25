Alexandria Hamilton may not be quite as famous as Alexander Hamilton. Not yet, at least.
But the 14-year-old freshman at Lincoln Northeast High School is working on it.
When she's not rehearsing for her next play, she's often reading William Shakespeare's works for fun. She hopes to someday perform in all of Shakespeare's plays, and this fall, along with a group of professional actors well beyond her age, Hamilton will play the role of Fleance in "Macbeth," presented by Lincoln's Flatwater Shakespeare Company.
The play tells the story of a man who becomes consumed with being king after he receives a prophecy from three witches.
Summer Lukasiewicz, Flatwater executive director and a fellow “Macbeth” cast member, encourages people to come to the play to witness Shakespeare’s writing portrayed in real life.
“If you’ve never tried Shakespeare, this is the time to come out and see how it is supposed to be seen,” said Lukasiewicz, who’s been involved in the company for more than 10 years.
The outdoor space at the Stables at Wyuka also closely resembles Globe Theater, the first theater Shakespeare plays were performed, according to Bob Hall, the play director and Flatwater co-founder.
Like in other Shakespeare plays, the lessons in “Macbeth” — political ambition and the quest for more power — can be seen in everyday life, Hall said.
“It’s pretty universal,” he said. “And it’s relevant today and has great entertainment value.”
For her audition, Hamilton impressed Lukasiewicz by memorizing a monologue from “A Midsummer Night's Dream.”
“She did a good job with her audition,” Lukasiewicz said. “Not only did she do well, but she had the courage to audition while everyone else was an adult and had the experience.”
While Hamilton may be young, she doesn’t shy from following her passion.
She was involved in a movie production of “Hamlet” in fifth grade. She also joined a drama club and Flatwater’s Little But Fierce, a youth program hosted through the Malone Center. This fall, she’s participating in Northeast High’s show choir group, Dynamix, and a musical adaption of “Les Misérables.”
After school, she rehearses with her “Macbeth” cast members for at least two hours, finishes her homework, then practices her lines on her own before going to bed.
Hamilton said she’s struggled with remembering some of the lines. But everyone, regardless of their age, struggles reading Shakespeare’s writing for the first few attempts, Hall said.
“Everybody has to adapt to learn how Shakespeare works,” he said.
And Hamilton doesn’t give up easily.
“I just know that if you quit, you’re just not going to get there,” she said.
Melissa Hamilton takes her daughter to practice and says that the cast members of “Macbeth” don’t treat her any differently despite her age.
“I really admire the adults that she is working with," she said. “They really treat her like an individual, not as a child.”
Melissa Hamilton also said she's seen her daughter come out of her shell since getting the part.
“She was a shy, little mouse,” Melissa Hamilton said, thankful for the opportunity that has led her daughter to gain confidence. "You can see the shine in her eyes when she talks about it. Her whole face just lights up."