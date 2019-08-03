Commonly, most dance studios operate as learning facilities, but rarely offer guidance in the social or charitable growth of a student. A student will learn a variety of dance skills provided by the studio, which is what the studio is required to do, but students may also compete for friendship, deal with pettiness and fight to maintain their self-worth. This is not the case with Hart Dance Academy. Hart stands out from the crowd when it comes to operating as a family set on making you the best dancer you can be.
From music and dance to teachers and friendships, Hart Dance Academy is like no other. At Hart Dance, teachers genuinely love their students and help them succeed, not only in their dancing capabilities but in valuing themselves. When I first came to Hart Dance, I was unsure of what to expect. Everything was new to me, and I knew few people. However, within the first year I made numerous friends that have helped me grow not only in my dancing, but as a person. At Hart, dancers do not resent students who exceed their talent, nor judge those that struggle. Everyone is on the same team, helping one another achieve the goal of becoming a great dancer. Friendships are made effortlessly.
It is so easy for dancers to become hostile toward one another when jealousy outwits them. However, at Hart, jealousy is practically unheard of, as are disrespect, gossip and dishonesty. When I discovered this, I was surprised. I was constantly waiting for someone to make a petty remark, or for something nasty to happen, but it did not.
Hart Dance also focuses on the importance of illustrating truth, beauty and goodness through art.
When it comes to adding the spark in a dancer that makes her come to life, HDA is spot on. The teachers know exactly how to assist, pushing the limits of their dancers to invoke talents.
With the quantity of friendships, absence of pettiness and beauty of the art at Hart Dance, my experience has been nothing but positive. I cannot express enough how grateful I am that this studio is part of my life.