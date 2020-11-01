 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hannah Huston to perform free holiday Lied Live Online concert
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Hannah Huston to perform free holiday Lied Live Online concert

{{featured_button_text}}
Hannah Huston, 12.9

Hannah Huston performs during her "Believe in Christmas" album release show at the Rococo Theatre in December 2018. She'll do a free Lied Live Online holiday concert at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Dec. 15. 

 Journal Star file photo

Hannah Huston will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts for a Dec. 15 holiday concert that will be part of the Lied Live Online series.

Huston, the former Lincoln preschool teacher who reached the finals of NBC's “The Voice” in 2016, will be singing holiday classics along with songs from her “Believe in Christmas” album in the show that will be streamed on the Lied Center Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.

Unlike the nearly two dozen Lied Live Online concerts that have been produced since the coronavirus pandemic began, Huston’s concert will have an in-person audience. The concert will be free. But tickets will be required for all attendees.

Huston’s concert will be preceded by another Lied Live Online event -- "The Love and Justice Concert: In Honor of Justice Ginsburg."

L. Kent Wolgamott: Remembering Jerry Jeff Walker and Billy Joe Shaver

That Nov. 19 concert by soprano Jamie Marie Webb will consist of a song cycle featuring works by three female composers: “Wider Than the Sky” by Lori Laitman; “Pot Roast a la RBG” by Vivian Fung, a work commissioned by Jane and James Ginsburg in celebration of their mother’s 80th birthday; and “My Dearest Ruth,” by Stacy Garrop, a piece based on the final writing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s husband, Martin, that also was commissioned in celebration of the late Supreme Court justice’s 80th birthday.

Like the Huston concert, "The Love and Justice Concert" will be streamed on Facebook and the Lied’s website and will have an in-person audience.

Tickets for both shows will be available Nov. 5 at liedcenter.org.

The Lied Center also has announced the postponement of three shows.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Broadway star Kelli O’Hara’s concert originally scheduled for Nov. 8 has been postponed to Feb. 13. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.

The Michael Feinstein concert that had been slated for Feb. 13 has been postponed, with a new date to be announced.

Lack of conventions slam hotel doors, but leisure travel leading comeback in Lincoln

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which had been scheduled for May 13-15, has been postponed due to the continuing Broadway shutdown. New dates will be announced as soon as possible.

Tickets for the Feinstein concert and “Beautiful” will be honored on the rescheduled dates. Ticket holders also can keep the value of their tickets as on-account credit to be used on another show or request a refund.

Contact the Lied box office at liedcustomerservice@unl.edu or by phone at 402-472-4747.

Review: Entertaining documentary looks at 'Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President'
Watch Now: Lincoln native Sam Stacy lands on Blake Shelton's team on 'The Voice'

Photos: The Nutcracker at the Lied

The Nutcracker at The Lied Center

Take a look at some of the pictures from the performances of The Nutcracker Saturday.

1 of 6

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Johnny Carson interviews UNL Chancellor Harvey Perlman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News