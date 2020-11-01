Hannah Huston to perform free holiday Lied Live Online concert

Hannah Huston will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts for a Dec. 15 holiday concert that will be part of the Lied Live Online series.
Huston, the former Lincoln preschool teacher who reached the finals of NBC's “The Voice” in 2016, will be singing holiday classics along with songs from her “Believe in Christmas” album in the show that will be streamed on the Lied Center Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.
Unlike the nearly two dozen Lied Live Online concerts that have been produced since the coronavirus pandemic began, Huston’s concert will have an in-person audience. The concert will be free. But tickets will be required for all attendees.
Huston’s concert will be preceded by another Lied Live Online event -- "The Love and Justice Concert: In Honor of Justice Ginsburg."
That Nov. 19 concert by soprano Jamie Marie Webb will consist of a song cycle featuring works by three female composers: “Wider Than the Sky” by Lori Laitman; “Pot Roast a la RBG” by Vivian Fung, a work commissioned by Jane and James Ginsburg in celebration of their mother’s 80th birthday; and “My Dearest Ruth,” by Stacy Garrop, a piece based on the final writing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s husband, Martin, that also was commissioned in celebration of the late Supreme Court justice’s 80th birthday.
Like the Huston concert, "The Love and Justice Concert" will be streamed on Facebook and the Lied’s website and will have an in-person audience.
Tickets for both shows will be available Nov. 5 at liedcenter.org.
The Lied Center also has announced the postponement of three shows.
Support Local Journalism
Broadway star Kelli O’Hara’s concert originally scheduled for Nov. 8 has been postponed to Feb. 13. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.
The Michael Feinstein concert that had been slated for Feb. 13 has been postponed, with a new date to be announced.
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which had been scheduled for May 13-15, has been postponed due to the continuing Broadway shutdown. New dates will be announced as soon as possible.
Tickets for the Feinstein concert and “Beautiful” will be honored on the rescheduled dates. Ticket holders also can keep the value of their tickets as on-account credit to be used on another show or request a refund.
Contact the Lied box office at liedcustomerservice@unl.edu or by phone at 402-472-4747.
Photos: The Nutcracker at the Lied
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!