Hannah Huston to perform free holiday Lied Live Online concert

Hannah Huston will return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts for a Dec. 15 holiday concert that will be part of the Lied Live Online series.

Huston, the former Lincoln preschool teacher who reached the finals of NBC's “The Voice” in 2016, will be singing holiday classics along with songs from her “Believe in Christmas” album in the show that will be streamed on the Lied Center Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.

Unlike the nearly two dozen Lied Live Online concerts that have been produced since the coronavirus pandemic began, Huston’s concert will have an in-person audience. The concert will be free. But tickets will be required for all attendees.

Huston’s concert will be preceded by another Lied Live Online event -- "The Love and Justice Concert: In Honor of Justice Ginsburg."

That Nov. 19 concert by soprano Jamie Marie Webb will consist of a song cycle featuring works by three female composers: “Wider Than the Sky” by Lori Laitman; “Pot Roast a la RBG” by Vivian Fung, a work commissioned by Jane and James Ginsburg in celebration of their mother’s 80th birthday; and “My Dearest Ruth,” by Stacy Garrop, a piece based on the final writing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s husband, Martin, that also was commissioned in celebration of the late Supreme Court justice’s 80th birthday.